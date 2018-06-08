Hurricane Hector is forecast to slide just south of the Hawaiian Islands this week.

First a volcano, now a hurricane?

Some residents on the Big Island of Hawaii have already endured a wild year due to the ongoing eruption of the Kilauea volcano. Now, Hurricane Hector is forecast to slide along the south coast of the island by midweek.

Though the center of the hurricane will likely miss Hawaii, heavy rain from the storm is likely to pelt portions of the Big Island. The storm will also churn up waves along the coast.

"Very rough surf is expected to impact mostly south- and east-facing coastal areas of the Big Island," AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Kottlowski said. "There will also be an increase in surf over the rest of the Hawaiian Islands during Wednesday through Friday."

As of 11 a.m. ET, Hector had winds of 145 mph, with higher gusts, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. It is a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Hector was located about 930 miles east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii,and was moving to the west at 15 mph.

Two other tropical storms are also spinning in the Pacific: Ileana and John. The center of both storms are expected to stay away from Mexico's west coast, although up to a half-foot of rain is possible from Ileana along the coast, potentially leading to flash floods.

There's a possibility the two storms could actually merge this week: Ileana should "begin weakening later on Tuesday, and dissipate or become absorbed by John on Wednesday," the National Hurricane Center said.

