ISLAMABAD – The political party of Pakistan’s cricket star turned politician Imran Khan has officially nominated him for the country’s next prime minister.

The Tahreek-e-Insaf party won most parliament seats in last month’s general elections – 115 – but fell short of a majority in 342-seat assembly. It’s expected to form a governing coalition later this month.

For Khan to officially become prime minister – Pakistan’s nineteenth – the parliament must convene and vote on his nomination.

Tahreek-e-Insaf leader Arif Alvi, a lawmaker elected from Karachi, said Khan was formally nominated on Monday at a party meeting in Islamabad.

Khan is likely to face tough opposition from the Pakistan Muslim League of ousted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and other parties, which allege vote rigging took place in the July 25 elections.

Dozens killed in Pakistan election day suicide bombing
A Pakistani woman mourns the death of her family member outside a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. A suicide bomber struck outside a crowded polling station in Pakistan's southwestern city of Quetta, killing dozens of people as Pakistanis cast ballots Wednesday in a general election meant to lead to the nation's third consecutive civilian government.
People attend funeral of suicide bombing victims in Quetta, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Pakistani security officials inspect the scene of a suspected suicide bomb attack outside a polling station during general elections in Quetta, Pakistan on July 25, 2018. At least 31 people were killed and 30 were injured in the incident. Polling stations in Pakistan opened on July 25 for the general elections convened for around 105 constituents. Voters will have to choose from 11,000 candidates to elect 272 members of the Parliament for the next term. These elections are the second in Pakistan's history in which a government was able to complete its term to make way for another government after being ruled by military dictators for half of the 71 years of its existence since its founding in 1947.
A man who was injured in a suspected suicide bomb attack outside a polling station, receives medical treatment at a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan on July 25, 2018.
Pakistani security personnel gather at the site of a suicide attack near a polling station in Quetta on July 25, 2018.
A Pakistani relative reacts, center, as he pushes an injured blast victim on a stretcher at a hospital after a suicide attack near a polling station in Quetta on July 25, 2018.
Pakistani men transport injured blast victims at a hospital after a suicide attack near a polling station in Quetta on July 25, 2018.
