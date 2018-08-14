A New Mexico district courthouse was evacuated Tuesday after multiple threats poured in to a judge who ordered the release of four adults associated with a ramshackle compound where a toddler's body was found buried.

The social media, email and telephone threats made against Taos District Court Judge Sarah Backus were deemed so serious that court officials felt compelled to reiterate her responsibility to decide on the law, not public opinion based on incomplete information. It remained unclear Tuesday evening whether the Taos, New Mexico, courthouse evacuation was connected to the threats.

Backus on Monday night ruled that three women and a man should be released and tracked with GPS ankle monitors pending their trial on child-abuse charges in connection with the treatment of their 11 kids kept on the site.

A fifth man arrested during the early August SWAT raid at the remote compound remains jailed on a kidnapping warrant. Authorities said he snatched his toddler son from his former wife but failed to give him medical care, causing him to die sometime early last year.

Police say the group members are Muslim extremists preparing an attack by teaching the older kids how to shoot and reload at their homemade firing range. Backus on Monday called the accusations disturbing, but said prosecutors failed to show enough evidence that the group posed a danger.

She noted that prosecutors in particular failed to present any specific evidence about the children's health or welfare and instead focused on the group's heavy weaponry at the compound.

Prosecutors have not brought any terrorism-related charges against the group, which means Backus was deciding only on the child-abuse charges. Several police officers testified that they own similar hunting rifles and handguns for their personal use.

"The judge's responsibility is to fairly and impartially apply the law and make a decision based on the evidence presented to the court," court officials said in a statement. "A judge's responsibility is to follow the law — not popular sentiment that may develop from incomplete or misleading information."

Backus said much the same in making her ruling Monday night. Gov. Susana Martinez criticized her ruling, arguing that the group was too dangerous to release. Martinez appointed Backus to the bench in 2011.

Police raided the compound after intercepting a message sent by one of the women begging for food and water. They found a missing toddler's body buried in a 100-foot-long hand-dug dirt tunnel beneath the compound cobbled together by the group.

In court testimony Monday, an FBI agent said two of the oldest children rescued from the compound told him that one of the women believed the dead toddler would be reincarnated as Jesus to attack “corrupt institutions” like banks and schools. Police found multiple loaded rifles and handguns at the compound, which they said had been built to repel an armed attack.

Defense attorneys say the group members who built the compound near Amalia, New Mexico, were simply exercising their Constitutional rights to possess firearms and freely practice their religion. The adult group comprises two sisters and a brother, his wife, and a man who is married to one of the sisters. They are the children's parents or guardians.

Online, critics have blasted Backus for releasing the group, with many critics saying the five adults should be executed without a trial, particularly because they are Muslim and because the father of three of the adults is Imam Siraj Wahhaj, a prominent cleric from the Masjid At Taqwa, a well-known mosque in Brooklyn.

Court officials on Tuesday reminded the public that the legal system doesn't work that way. Under the American legal system, the accused are innocent until proven guilty.

"The state constitution provides that criminal defendants may be detained in jail pretrial only if prosecutors show by clear and convincing evidence that they are so dangerous that no release conditions will reasonably protect public safety," court administrators said in their statement. "People may disagree over what constitutes dangerousness in any given case, and the district attorney can appeal the judge’s decision. But every judge in New Mexico takes seriously their responsibility to establish conditions of pretrial release for criminal defendants that will protect public safety and assure a defendant’s return to court for future proceedings.”

