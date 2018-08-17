The judge heading the trial of Paul Manafort said he’s gotten threats and is under the protection of U.S. Marshals.

In a hearing discussing possibly unsealing the contents of several secret bench discussions with prosecutors and Manafort’s attorneys, U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III said he would not release the names of jurors because he has gotten threats and worried about their safety

“I won’t tell you what threats I’ve received but I have the protection of the Marshals,” Ellis said.

In part because of the threats against him, Ellis said that he was not inclined to release the names of the jurors

“I don’t feel right if I release their names,” he said.

