Self-proclaimed doomsday-sect prophet Samuel Shaffer was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years to life in the Utah State Prison for child rape and one to 15 years for child abuse.

Fifth District Judge Matthew Bell said the terms will be served consecutively.

The 34-year-old leader of the Knights of the Crystal Blade admitted in February to engaging in a sexual act with the 8-year-old daughter of John Coltharp, a fellow member of the Iron County-based religious sect.

Family of the victims offered no statements in court Tuesday.

Shaffer told county investigators he had married Coltharp’s daughter and that Coltharp had married Shaffer’s 7-year-old daughter. Court documents state Shaffer said he had physically inspected the girl’s genitals to determine if she was a virgin.

Shaffer still faces legal issues. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree felony sodomy of a child in Sanpete County and second-degree felony counts of obstructing justice and child bigamy.

Coltharp also faces numerous felony charges, including first-degree sodomy and second-degree child bigamy. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Search for missing girls

The saga came to public attention in December when an Amber Alert was issued for Coltharp’s two daughters after authorities said both men ignored a court order to return the children to their mother.

A tip led the Iron County Sheriff’s Office to a compound near Lund. Within hours, Shaffer was taken into custody. He revealed the location of the missing girls, who along with his own two daughters were hidden on the property.

Iron County law-enforcement officers raced against time to find the girls before freezing nighttime temperatures set in.

One of the missing girls and one of Shaffer’s daughters were found several hours later hiding in blue water barrels southeast of the compound. Shaffer later told investigators he had hidden the girls there almost 24 hours earlier. The other two girls were locked inside a trailer, five miles from the property.

All four girls were transported to Cedar City Hospital for medical evaluation. One of Shaffer’s daughters was transported via Life Flight to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake.

Coltharp was taken into custody in Sanpete County on Dec. 1, several days prior to Shaffer’s capture. He told investigators his children were in Shaffer's care but refused to reveal where they were. He faces child-kidnapping and obstruction of justice charges related to the incident.

Records: Shaffer was preparing for end of the world

Shaffer’s esoteric beliefs are outlined in writings, podcast and videos hosted on a website titled “The Kingdom of God or Nothing.” He asserted that his beliefs, including plural marriage and child unions, were handed down to him by God directly on June 22, 2015.

Search warrants related to the case revealed police had expected to find a notebook detailing their plans to kidnap even more children as they prepared for the impending end of the world.

"John and Sam both believed that the end of the world was near," according to the warrant. "Also expected in the recorded notes or revelations is the plan by John and Sam to abduct more family children about the time of the anticipated Muslim invasion of the United States, which was imminent."

Arizona Republic reporter Bree Burkitt contributed to this report. Follow JJ DeForest on Twitter @JJ_DeForest

