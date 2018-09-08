Cassandra Arn and Taylor Farrar pose on vacation in Panama City, Florida, after Farrar proposed. The engagement nearly didn't happen after the ring was temporarily lost in the ocean.

It was supposed to be the best birthday ever for Tennessee resident Taylor Farrar. And by day's end, it was just that.

But for about 45 minutes on Aug. 3, his relaxing vacation turned into a frantic treasure hunt on a Panama City, Fla., beach.

The engagement ring in his pocket washed away with the waves but was luckily found by a woman nearby, leading Farrar to ditch his extravagant proposal plans and drop to a knee.

Spoiler alert — his girlfriend, Cassandra Arn, said yes!

"I don't think I've ever seen an actual proposal," said Sandy Osborn, the Alabama woman who found the ring. "The water was crowded, and the waves were huge. ... Luckily it didn't get washed out deeper. Instead, it came right to me."

An unexpected change of plans

Arn and Farrar have been dating for roughly four years. While the two didn't meet through work, they both are firefighters in Sevier County.

Each year, Farrar travels to Panama City for his birthday. But this year was different.

He wanted the proposal to be something special. Perhaps she could find a message in a bottle buried in the sand or floating beside her, he thought.

This bottle was supposed to include a note as part of Taylor Farrar's proposal. However, Farrar decided to just drop to one knee after temporarily losing his ring in the ocean Aug. 3, 2018.

"Well, I got out there to bury the bottle, and it wouldn't stay buried," Farrar said. "In the process of doing the floating thing, the big wave hit me. And that's when the ring came out of my pocket."

It wasn't like he was being careless with the ring. It was with his debit card and license inside a plastic bag, which was inside his Velcro pocket. But somehow, the bag still managed to get away.

"I planned on doing it on my birthday," he said. "That was supposed to be the best birthday present ever."

The great discovery

Osborn was sitting in her chair near the water when she saw something float by her feet.

"I didn't pay much attention because I just thought it was trash," she said. "About 10 minutes later, it went right under my chair between my feet."

The first thing she saw was the license, then a debit card. It took a minute before her friend noticed the ring.

This note was supposed to go inside a bottle as part of Taylor Farrar's proposal. But after losing his ring in the ocean, he decided to just drop to a knee on the beach Aug. 3, 2018.

"I thought it was beautiful," she said. "Before we got a chance to go in (and call the bank), some of his friends were walking up and down the beach asking everybody if they found a Ziploc bag with a license."

Osborn verified the name and handed it over.

"He grabbed it and went running," she said.

Osborn and her friends followed.

A new fiance and friend

A crowd of people came running toward Farrar, causing him to worry Arn might discover his plans.

"But really, I wanted it out of my possession as fast as possible," he said.

Farrar dropped to his knee and began reflecting on their four years together.

"I was completely surprised," Arn said. "In the beginning of the video, I was looking at him like, 'If you're joking, I'm going to kill you.' ... But then he kept talking and I realized he was being serious, and that's when I started ugly crying."

She fought through tears to tell him "yes," causing even Osborn to get emotional.

Cassandra Arn, center, and her friends pose for a photo Aug. 3, 2018, after she got engaged on the beach in Panama City, Florida. Her boyfriend, Taylor Farrar, decided to drop to his knee immediately after his lost engagement ring was returned.

"We kind of all started crying, and then we hugged and we just became friends," Osborn said.

Arn returned the favor of returning the ring by picking up Osborn's lunch tab the next day and by inviting her to the wedding. Osborn suggested the two get married on a Panama City beach.

"I can even walk the ring down the aisle in a Ziploc bag," she said.

The brief scare taught Farrar a lesson or two. For one, be extra cautious with your belongings in the ocean. But he also learned that maybe people aren't as bad as we sometimes think.

"It kind of gave me a little bit more faith in humanity," he said. "There's good people out there. ... I was so appreciative she found it."

