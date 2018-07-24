If Mars seems unusually large and bright in the night sky this weekend, it's not your imagination.

The Red Planet will appear brightest from Friday through Monday nights as it makes its closest approach to Earth since 2003. Mars will be a "mere" 36 million miles from Earth, according to NASA, before both planets travel farther away from each other as they orbit the sun.

“It’s magnificent. It’s as bright as an airplane landing light,” said Widener University astronomer Harry Augensen. “Not quite as bright as Venus, but still because of the reddish, orange-ish-red color, you really can’t miss it in the sky.”

The red planet is easily visible with the naked eye, but folks with a telescope may be able to see some details of the planet, including the planet’s ice caps, according to AccuWeather.

In 2003, Mars and Earth were the closest in nearly 60,000 years – 34.6 million miles. NASA said that won’t happen again until 2287.

On Friday, Mars will be at "opposition," which occurs when the Earth lies directly between Mars and the sun, making the sun and Mars appear in opposite directions as viewed from the Earth.

NASA plans to release on Friday what scientists say will be stunning new images of Mars taken by the Hubble Space Telescope. The release of the photos coincides with the planet's close approach to Earth.

Hubble, one of the largest space telescopes, captured images of dust storms on the Red Planet this summer.

The Mars opposition falls just before the longest total lunar eclipse of the century, which will last 1 hour and 43 minutes. North America is the only continent on Earth from which the eclipse will not be visible.

The best views will be in Africa and Asia, but folks in Europe, South America and Australia will still get partial views.

