Some years, an "I Voted" sticker is a ticket to freebies.

Kelly Tyko, TCPalm via USA TODAY NETWORK

After voter participation hit a 72-year low in the 2014 midterm elections, some employers are taking it into their own hands to ensure workers can vote this time around.

The work day serves as an impediment to voting for some – 35 percent of respondents in a 2014 Pew Research Center survey who registered to vote but didn't make it to the polls said they couldn't because of "work or school conflicts." That year, only about 37 percent of eligible voters took to the polls.

Observing the trend, outdoor clothing company Patagonia decided to close all stores and give employees a paid day off on Election Day in 2016 – a move the company will repeat Tuesday.

"On Election Day, it's more important to vote than shop," said Corley Kenna, senior director of global communication and public relations at Patagonia.

Patagonia is not the only company trying to increase voter turnout. A record 44 percent of U.S. firms will give employers paid time off to vote in Tuesday's midterm elections, up from 37 percent in 2016, according to a Bloomberg report citing information from the Society for Human Resource Management.

Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER Thank You for signing up for the 9NEWSLETTER Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please make sure to check your email inbox for an email to confirm the signup process. Please try again later.

Submit

One such company is Washington, D.C.-based Mediterranean restaurant chain Cava. The chain's 1,600 employees nationwide will get two hours of paid time off to vote on Election Day if they requested it in advance – two weeks in most cities, three in New York City – according to Cava co-founder Ted Xenohristos.

Xenohristos said he is not concerned about the potential cost of the policy. “With every benefit you offer, there’s always a cost associated with it … but we’re not worried about it," he said. "What we’re worried about is having our team members be part of the community (and) get out there and vote.”

Some political scientists are applauding companies' efforts to increase voter turnout. Yusaku Horiuchi, a professor of government and Japanese studies at Dartmouth College, said that while most countries hold elections on the weekend, the United States puts its voters at a disadvantage by having federal elections on Tuesdays. “Anything that can be a cost of going to the polls can be a reason why voter turnout is so low,” he said.

However, the policies might not have as large of an impact as people think, said Donald Green, a political science professor at Columbia University. “This is not a night-and-day-size effect,” he said. “This is something in the order of a couple of percentage points.”

Follow USA TODAY intern Ben Tobin on Twitter: @TobinBen

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com