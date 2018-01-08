An aerial view of the homes of Harlan Drive and Bedrock Lane in the Lake Redding Estates neighborhood show the devastation caused by the Carr Fire which roared through the area late last week. The area remains closed to residents as crews work to restore some of the infrastructure in the area. The fire has burned more than 162 square miles and destroying more than 1,100 structures, is the most destructive fire in Shasta County history.

DAVID DAVIS AND KELLY JORDAN, USA TODAY NETWORK

REDDING, Calif. – The toll of devastation from one of the most brutal fires in California history rose Wednesday to more than 1,000 homes destroyed and almost 200 more damaged as a sprawling wildfire ignited by a spark from a towed vehicle grew to 180 square miles.

Blistering heat, shifting winds, steep terrain and plentiful dried growth continued to challenge more than 4,000 firefighters battling the deadly Carr Fire, which has killed two firefighters and four area residents.

"The western edge of fire continued to challenge crews yesterday evening," Cal Fire said in a cautionary incident report issued Wednesday. "Crews will continue to construct control lines and contingency lines to mitigate further spread."

There was some good news. The fire was almost 35 percent contained, and thousands of residents were being allowed to return to their neighborhoods. Thousands more, however, remain evacuated because of the blaze ignited July 23 by a spark from a steel wheel rim on a trailer being towed with a flat tire.

The so-called Carr Fire was one of more than a dozen racing through the parched state. Yosemite National Park's treasured Yosemite Valley, which has been closed since July 25, was among several areas of the park that won't reopen until at least Sunday because of heavy smoke from the Ferguson Fire, park officials said. Officials had hoped to reopen Friday.

Other sections of the park remained open, but "visitors are advised to drive with caution, as smoke impacts may vary," park officials said in a statement. The Ferguson Fire, which has claimed the lives of two firefighters, had burned almost 100 square miles and was 39 percent contained after burning for almost three weeks.

Twin fires in Mendocino and Lake Counties, 120 miles north of San Francisco, had burned through 125 square miles and destroyed several homes.

"Weather conditions continue to challenge firefighters as hot, dry, and windy weather remain in the region," said Ron Myers, a deputy incident commander with Cal Fire.

The state has spent more than $114 million fighting fires in July, the first month of California's fiscal year. The state spent a record $758 million last year.

“We’ve started off with a bang,’’ Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean said.

Bacon reported from McLean, Va. Sandhu reported for the Redding (Calif.) Record Searchlight. Contributing: Jorge L. Ortiz, Damon Arthur and David Benda with the Record Searchlight

