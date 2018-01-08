Nathaniel Abraham, who was tried and convicted for murder as a child, was released from parole in late June, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

In 1997, at age 11, Abraham shot an 18-year-old stranger, Ronnie Greene, outside a party store in Pontiac. His face was reportedly painted for Halloween when police arrested him.

Abraham, now 32, was charged with murder as an adult in Oakland County and was convicted of second-degree murder in 1999. He was released from prison in June 2017.

Abraham was sentenced as a juvenile and was released on his 21st birthday in 2007 but later returned to prison on charges for attempting to distribute ecstasy. While in jail, he was sentenced to probation for assaulting a prison guard.

Abraham's parole discharge date was June 28, according to to MDOC records.

