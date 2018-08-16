Chris Watts mug shot.

Weld County Sheriff's Office

GREELEY, Colo. – Wearing shackles and an orange jumpsuit, Christopher Watts – who is accused of killing his pregnant wife and two children – appeared in court for the first time Thursday.

However, no formal charges have been filed against him by the Weld County district attorney.

During the hearing, Judge Marcelo Kopcow said the court found probable cause for Watts’ warrantless arrest early Thursday morning.

Watts, 33, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body in connection with the death of his wife, Shanann Watts, 34 and their two children, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste.

Shanann Watts’ body was found on property owned by Anadarko Petroleum, one of the state’s largest oil and gas drillers. Christopher Watts used to work for the company, according to police. Investigators are still searching for the bodies of the couple's two children.

No autopsy has been scheduled, according to Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke.

"We wish we had a different outcome," Rourke said after the hearing. "We wish would've been able to locate them alive."

Rourke said his office plans to file formal charges against Watts by Monday.

“At this point, the court is not authorizing any bail,” Kopcow said, adding that bond will be readdressed once formal charges are filed.

The day before his arrest Christopher Watts told KUSA-TV that the disappearance of his wife and daughters was traumatic.

"I'm just hoping right now that she's somewhere safe," he said. "Like, this house is not the same. Last night was traumatic. Last night was – I can't really stay in this house again with nobody here."

In court Thursday, Watts spoke only to say “yes” or “yes sir” to acknowledge he understood his rights as read to him by Kopcow.

Of the approximately 15 motions already filed by Watts’ attorney, public defender James Merson, Kopcow only addressed a few “time sensitive” requests in Thursday’s hearing. The judge granted a motion to require all law enforcement officers involved to keep any handwritten notes.

Merson filed a motion concerning collecting and preserving DNA evidence, particularly at the family's home, which investigators believe to be where Shanann and the children died, according to the district attorney's office.

However, representatives from the district attorney's office noted that the home was released by law enforcement at approximately midnight Wednesday, so it's not likely they will go back to collect more evidence.

Merson also asked to seal the courtroom from the public for upcoming proceedings to protect his client’s right to a fair trial, adding that he also disagreed with allowing the media to take video and photo of the Thursday hearing.

Kopcow said that it was the District Attorney’s Office that sealed arrest documents for Watts, and if they don’t believe allowing media coverage of the court proceedings will impact their investigation, then he sees nothing wrong with allowing it.

Kopcow also issued two protection orders: One preventing Watts from harassing or communicating with any witnesses in the case and another only allowing him to communicate with his attorney, law enforcement and other support staff.

Watts is next scheduled to appear in Weld County court Tuesday at 10 a.m., where he will be advised on his formal charges.

Contributing: The Associated Press; KUSA-TV, Denver

