President Trump tied his recent descriptor of some undocumented immigrants as "animals" to the violent gang MS-13 on Thursday, saying he was referring to them by the term and that he "always will."

And while Trump vowed to rid America of "bad hombres," he has let immigration agents increasingly target undocumented immigrants who have no criminal record. About 86% of those arrested by ICE during President Obama's last two years in office had criminal records, federal data released Thursday shows. Within Trump's first full 14 months, that figure fell to 69% because of the increase in overall arrests.

Trump reassures Kim Jong and also kind of threatens to put him out of power

Trump said North Korea can expect "very strong" protections should the nation give up its nuclear weapons in a deal with the U.S. But Trump also, however subtly, floated the idea of regime change. Trump on Thursday suggested a "Libya model" should North Korea not comply, alluding to the ouster and death of Moammar Gaddafi in 2011. "Now, that model would take place if we don't make a deal, most likely," Trump said Thursday. Trump is slated to meet with Kim Jong Un next month, but that seems up in the air.

'Congratulations, America,' Trump says as Mueller hits one year with Russia inquiry

Robert Mueller marked his first year as special counsel on the Russia investigation, and Trump celebrated the event on Twitter: "Congratulations America, we are now into the second year of the greatest Witch Hunt in American History...and there is still No Collusion and No Obstruction." If Trump wants Mueller to fold his investigation anytime soon, however, he may need to be patient: Several signs point to another year of indictments and frustrated tweets as the probe continues.

