Mueller targeted?

FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill on June 21, 2017.

Special counsel Robert Mueller may have been the target of a scheme in which women were allegedly offered money to falsely accuse him of sexual misconduct.

Mueller's team has referred the matter to the FBI for investigation.

The hoax surfaced more than a week ago when a number of journalists were contacted via email by a person who reported receiving a telephone call from an individual making the offer.

“When we learned last week of allegations that women were offered money to make false claims about the special counsel, we immediately referred the matter to the FBI for investigation," Mueller spokesman Peter Carr said.

Mueller, who leads the ongoing inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election, has been the target of a barrage of criticism ranging from President Donald Trump to ultra-conservative lawmakers, accusing the special counsel of unfairly targeting the president.

Screenshot via Twitter

Birthright citizenship

President Donald Trump said he plans to sign an executive order ending "birthright citizenship" for the children of non-American citizens who are born on U.S. soil, a move that would likely be challenged immediately in the courts over its constitutionality.

"We're the only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States, with all of those benefits," Trump told "Axios on HBO" in an interview set to air Sunday, just two days before the midterm election.

The president said, "It's ridiculous. It's ridiculous. And it has to end." He said he has spoken with his legal advisers and that the move to issue the directive was "in the process."

"It will happen, with an executive order," Trump said.

Such an executive order would likely face legal challenges immediately. According to the 14th Amendment, "All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

Elsewhere in politics

