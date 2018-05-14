Photo tour: American Cruise Lines' American Constellation Unveiled in 2017, the 175-passenger American Constellation is one of the latest vessels from American Cruise Lines, an upscale, U.S.-based cruise company that specializes in voyages in U.S. waters. 01 / 86 Unveiled in 2017, the 175-passenger American Constellation is one of the latest vessels from American Cruise Lines, an upscale, U.S.-based cruise company that specializes in voyages in U.S. waters. 01 / 86

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

SEATTLE — Thinking about a cruise to Alaska? Our latest Cruise Ship Tour, in the carousel above, offers a deck-by-deck look at one of the newest and most intimate vessels sailing to the 49th state, American Cruise Lines' 175-passenger American Constellation.

Just unveiled in 2017, the U.S.-built ship in June will begin seven- and 10-night Alaska voyages out of Juneau, Alaska as well as 14-night Alaska sailings between Juneau and Seattle. The vessel this year also is operating seven- and 10-night voyages out of Seattle to the Pacific Northwest.

American Constellation will be the biggest American Cruise Lines ship ever to sail in Alaska. The line began operating in the state in 2012 and is growing in the region due to what it says is strong demand. In addition to American Constellation, it will be deploying a second ship, the 2005-built American Spirit, to Alaska in 2019 in what amounts to a major expansion in the state.

As can be seen in the tour, American Constellation is a modern and upscale vessel with cabins that are unusually large for a ship based in Alaska. It offers furnished balconies with nearly all of its cabins as well as cabin bathrooms that are significantly larger and more state-of-the-art than what is found on many small ships operating in Alaskan waters. It's also billed as the only fully-stabilized small ship in the region.

Small ships such as American Constellation account for just a small portion of the cruises offered in Alaska — a region dominated by big ships that often hold as many as 10 to 20 times more passengers. But small ships offer some of the most unusual itineraries around the state.

American Constellation's seven-night Southeast Alaska itinerary includes stops at Kake and Petersburg — small, off-the-beaten-path Alaska towns that are inaccessible to bigger ships. American Constellation's 10-night itinerary adds a stop in little-visited Wrangell, Alaska. Both 2018 itineraries also include a visit to Glacier Bay National Park, with the 10-night itinerary including an overnight stay — a relative rarity for a cruise ship.

Lesser known than big ship lines such as Royal Caribbean and Carnival, American Cruise Lines specializes in small-ship cruises on American waterways and has been in business for nearly two decades. It operates 10 vessels, including a new sister ship to American Constellation called American Constitution that just debuted in April on the East Coast.

In addition to Alaska and the Pacific Northwest, American Cruise Lines' operates small ships along the coastal and inland waterways of New England and the Southeast. It also operates several riverboats on the Pacific Northwest's Columbia and Snake rivers and on the Mississippi River system.

The Connecticut-based line is in the midst of rapid expansion this year. In addition to the just-unveiled American Constitution, it's adding a new riverboat in October on the Mississippi River called American Song. Initially operating out of New Orleans, American Song will be the first riverboat on a U.S. river with a modern design as opposed to the traditional paddle-wheeler style that has dominated American river cruising for decades. It's just the first of several modern riverboats American Cruise Lines plans to add on America's rivers over the next few years.

American Cruise Lines boasts a highly inclusive format with accommodations, meals, beer and wine with dinner; pre- and post-dinner alcoholic drinks, gratuities and on-board WiFi included in the fare. Tours in some ports also are included.

Fares for American Constellation cruises in Alaska start at $5,135 per person for a seven-night voyage. The fares include a pre-cruise, one-night hotel stay.

