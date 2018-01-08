Incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz is maintaining a lead over the Democratic challenger for his seat, but the Texas Republican's advantage is shrinking, according to a poll released Wednesday that gauges voter sentiment heading into the November election. 

Cruz leads Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, 49-43 percent, the Quinnipiac University poll found. That represents a tightening of the race after a May 30 poll from Quinnipiac found Cruz leading O'Rourke 50-39 percent. 

There were major splits along party lines, gender and race. Men favored Cruz while women went for O'Rourke. White voters supported Cruz while O'Rourke  led with blacks  and Latinos.

Republicans went for Cruz 89 to 5 percent, while Democrats backed O'Rourke 90 to 5 percent. Independent voters were split with both candidates getting 46 percent. 

Twenty-six percent of the Texas voters surveyed ranked immigration as the top issue for them. Twenty-three percent picked the economy. Eighteen percent listed healthcare as the priority, and 13 percent went with the U.S. Supreme Court.  

Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac Poll said Cruz's lead is "by no means overwhelming."

"O'Rourke has done a good job making the race competitive," Brown said. "With three months until Election Day, he is clearly in contention. A Democratic victory in the Lone Star state would be a serious blow to GOP hopes of keeping their U.S. Senate majority."

President Donald Trump's job performance got a favorable nod from 46 percent of the people surveyed, while 49 percent said they disapproved. 

The pollsters contacted 1,118 Texas voters on landlines and cell phones from July 26-31. The poll's margin of error was plus or minus 3.5 percent. 

Ted Cruz: A look at his political career
Cruz meets with local business, civic and educational leaders during a luncheon meeting on May 20, 2017, at the Barn Door Restaurant in Odessa, Texas.
Cruz speaks to members of the media following a Republican luncheon on Capitol Hill on May 10, 2017.
Cruz speaks to guests during the NRA-ILA's Leadership Forum at the 146th NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits on April 28, 2017, in Atlanta.
President Trump talks to Cruz during a bill-signing ceremony in the Oval Office on March 21, 2017.
Cruz speaks with commentator Mark Levin during a discussion of the Constitution during the Conservative Political Action Conference at National Harbor, Md., on Feb. 23, 2017.
Gorsuch meets with Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., on Capitol Hill on Feb. 27, 2017.
The Trumps and Pences attend the Freedom Ball on Jan. 20, 2017.
Cruz and Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., participate in a news conference about military assistance to Israel at the Capitol on Sept. 20, 2016.
Cruz delivers his speech without endorsing Donald Trump during the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on July 20, 2016.
Cruz speaks to the media as he returns to his office at the Capitol on May 10, 2016.
Cruz speaks alongside his wife, Heidi, as he drops out of the race on May 3, 2016, in Indianapolis.
Cruz makes a campaign stop at the Bravo Cafe on May 2, 2016, in Osceola, Ind.
Cruz speaks with reporters during a visit to the Republican National Committee spring meeting at the Diplomat Resort on April 20, 2016 in Hollywood, Fla.
Cruz plays a game of Foosball before a campaign rally on April 15, 2016, in Syracuse, N.Y.
Cruz speaks at a campaign rally on April 11, 2016. in Irvine, Calif.
Cruz laughs at a poster while speaking to guests at a town hall event on March 30, 2016, in Madison, Wis.
Cruz meets with supporters at a rally on March 19, 2016, in Provo, Utah.
Cruz greets guests gathered for a campaign rally at Abbington Banquets on March 14, 2016, in Glen Ellyn, Ill.
Cruz speaks during a campaign stop in Florence, Miss., on March 7, 2016.
Cruz celebrates at a Super Tuesday watch party at the Redneck Country Club on March 1, 2016 in Stafford, Texas.
Cruz carries his daughter Catherine, 4, as he arrives for a South Carolina primary night rally at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, S.C., on Feb. 20, 2016.
Cruz greets supporters on New Hampshire primary night on Feb. 9, 2016, in Hollis, N.H.
Rubio greets supporters as he leaves the stage with his family at his campaign party in the Iowa Ballroom at the Marriott in downtown Des Moines on Iowa caucus night.
Cruz campaigns at Penny's Diner in Missouri Valley, Iowa, on Jan. 4, 2016.
Cruz tops to answer a question from members of the media following a news conference with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, about the resettlement of Syrian refugees in the U.S., during a news conference on Capitol Hill on Dec. 8, 2015.
Cruz addresses the Sunshine Summit in Orlando, Fla., on Nov. 13, 2015.
Cruz addresses supporters at Kalamazoo Wings stadium on Oct. 5, 2015, in Kalamazoo, Mich.
Cruz speaks alongside Carly Fiorina in the GOP debate hosted by Fox Business and The Wall Street Journal on Nov. 10, 2015 in Milwaukee.
Jeb Bush, left, speaks as Rubio looks on during the third Republican debate on Oct. 28, 2015, in Boulder, Colo.
Cruz speaks during a campaign stop on Oct. 12, 2015, in Rockwell City, Iowa.
Cruz, alongside Marco Rubio and Ben Carson, takes part in the presidential debate at the Reagan library on Sept. 16, 2015, in Simi Valley, Calif.
Donald Trump and Cruz greet each other on stage during a rally organized by Tea Party Patriots on Capitol Hill on Sept. 9, 2015, to oppose the Iran nuclear agreement.
Cruz speaks during the prime-time Republican presidential debate on Aug. 6, 2015, at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.
Ted Cruz addresses a group of supporters in Olive Branch, Miss., on Aug. 11, 2015.
Cruz speaks on Capitol Hill on July 29, 2015, during a hearing on the impacts of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on U.S. Interests and the Military Balance in the Middle East.
Cruz signs his book, "A Time for Truth: Reigniting the Promise of America," for supporters in Woodstock, Ga., on July 3, 2015.
Cruz talks about border security during a news conference near the U.S. Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley Sector headquarters on June 9, 2015, in Edinburg, Texas.
Cruz speaks to supporters at the Londonderry Fish and Game club in Litchfield, N.H., on April 19, 2015.
Cruz formally launches his presidential bid at the Vines Center at Liberty University on March 23, 2015.
Cruz waves alongside wife Heidi and daughters Catherine, left, and Caroline after announcing his intention to run for president on March 23, 2015, at Liberty University.
A woman piles up stickers in support of Cruz during the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 26, 2015, in National Harbor, Md.
Cruz, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, state Attorney General Ken Paxton and Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick hold a joint press conference on Feb. 18, 2015, in Austin, Texas, to address a district court decision on the lawsuit filed by a Texas-led coalition of 26 states challenging President Obama's executive action on immigration.
Cruz takes the elevator after leaving the Senate chamber on Jan. 29, 2015, following the Keystone XL pipeline vote.
Cruz speaks during the Nov. 4, 2014, victory party for Texas Republican Greg Abbott, who won the governor's race, in Austin.
Cruz speaks at the Sept. 26, 2014, Values Voter Summit in Washington.
Cruz addresses delegates at the Texas GOP Convention in Fort Worth on June 6, 2014.
Cruz, left, shakes hands while campaigning in Omaha, Neb., on May 9, 2014, on behalf of Nebraska Republican Pete Ricketts in the governor's race.
Pence speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md., on Feb. 23, 2017.
A coloring book produced by Really Big Coloring Books Inc. features Cruz on Dec. 12, 2013.
Cruz walks through tall grass during an Oct. 26, 2013, pheasant hunt hosted by Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, in Akron.
Cruz speaks to reporters about a budget compromise on Oct.16, 2013, in Washington.
Ryan strides to the chamber as the House and Senate rush to send President Obama a massive budget package on Dec. 18, 2015.
Cruz speaks during the "Exempt America from Obamacare" rally on Sept. 10, 2013, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Cruz greets former Alaska governor Sarah Palin after introducing her at the 40th annual Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md., on March 16, 2013.
Cruz makes a campaign stop in Amarillo, Texas, on July 19, 2012, as he prepared for a July 31 Senate primary runoff election.
Ted Cruz, then the Texas solicitor general, and Don. R. Willett, then the deputy state attorney general for legal counsel, leave the federal courthouse after a pre-trial hearing on Dec. 9, 2003, in Austin.


 

