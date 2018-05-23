Secretary of State Mike Pompeo waits for the beginning of a hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on May 23, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the United States would leave negotiations with North Korea if the upcoming meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un over the North's nuclear program goes in the wrong direction.

“A bad deal is not an option. The American people are counting on us to get this right. If the right deal is not on the table, we will respectfully walk away,” Pompeo said in his opening remarks for a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

The nation's top diplomat said Tuesday that the United States is still working toward holding a historic summit with North Korea on June 12 in Singapore.

Trump, meanwhile, cast uncertainty on the scheduled summit with Kim, saying that there is a chance it won't work out.

“You never know about deals," the president said on Tuesday. "I’ve made a lot of deals. You never really know.”

