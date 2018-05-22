WASHINGTON — A temporary installation is coming to the National Mall for Memorial Day weekend, honoring the lives of the 645,000 service members lost since World War I.

The "Poppy Memorial" — a translucent structure stretching 133 feet wide, standing at 8.5 feet tall and filled with more than 645,000 poppies to represent the lives of service members — will be installed Thursday evening on the southwest side of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, the financial services firm USAA announced.

The installation is part of USAA's annual Memorial Day ceremony, celebrated at their headquarters in San Antonio.They first developed the idea for a poppy memorial in 2016, and decided to do a large scale installation this year.

"For our ceremony in 2016, we wanted to do something that was tangible to help illustrate the lives that we've lost in combat," said Wes Laird, USAA's chief marketing officer. "Our creative team ultimately landed on designing the Poppy Memorial to illustrate the importance of remembering these servicemen."

It was inspired by the World War I poem "In Flanders Fields," in which the poppy represents remembrance.

"The poppy flower symbolizes those who gave the last full measure in defense of our freedoms," retired Vice Adm. John Bird, USAA senior vice president of military affairs, said in a statement. "The Poppy Memorial visualizes the magnitude of that sacrifice and reminds us all of the price that was paid."

The flowers that fill the wall will be provided by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion Family, both of which encourage the wearing of poppies to remember the fallen.

"In bringing the memorial to a public location like the National Mall, we wanted to tell the whole story of the poppy as a symbol of remembrance and add key details about the conflicts in which these sacrifices were made," Laird said. "Our in-house design team created the initial design concept and then worked with a local San Antonio fabricator to enhance and bring the memorial to life."

The Poppy Memorial will be open to the public for viewing 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday and will include an exhibit that walks visitors through the history of the poppy and outlines key facts about conflicts since WWI. Visitors can also use on-site kiosks to dedicate a digital poppy.

