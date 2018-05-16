Princess Charlotte of Cambridge waves at the media as she is led in with her brother Prince George of Cambridge by their father Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London, on April 23, 2018.

LONDON — Soon-to-be royal newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their choices for the bridesmaids and page boys who will accompany them down the aisle at their wedding Saturday — and it's a kids-only affair.

In fact, every one of them is under 8, according to a Kensington Palace statement released Wednesday. The youngest is just 2.

Prince William and Duchess Kate's kids, Prince Charlotte (3) and Prince George (4), will have starring roles. The pair did the same thing for their aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding last May. British royal weddings rarely feature adults in these roles.

The other bridesmaids are Florence van Cutsem (3, Harry's goddaughter); Remi Litt (6, Markle's goddaughter); Rylan Litt (7, Markle's goddaughter); Ivy Mulroney (4); and Zalie Warren (2, Harry's goddaughter). The page boys are Jasper Dyer (6, Harry's godson); Brian Mulroney (7); and John Mulroney (7).

Kensington Palace said the details about the bridesmaids’ dresses and the page boys’ outfits will be made available on the day of the wedding.

The palace previously revealed that Prince Louis, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child who was was born on April 23, won't be attending because he's "too young."

Markle, 36, decided against having a maid-of-honor because she has a close-knit group of friends and didn’t want to choose one over the others, Kensington Palace said in a recent press briefing. Prince Harry's best man is his brother, Prince William.

It remains unclear who will walk Markle down the aisle.

Speculation has swirled around her father, Thomas Markle, amid media reports he is not able to attend because he is due to have heart surgery. That followed reports he accepted money to pose for paparazzi pictures in the run up to the pair's dig day.

