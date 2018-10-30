Prince William and Duchess Kate got playful during a visit to Coach Core Essex at the Basildon Sporting Village outside London Tuesday.

Coach Core program helps to engage a diverse local community with sports – and the royal couple seemed to have fun taking part in the athletics and getting friendly with the students.

The duchess looked sleek in black pants, a black turtleneck and a plaid black-and-white blazer by Smythe. William opted for a somewhat casual blue quarter-zip pullover and navy pants.

Duchess Kate and Prince William arrive to visit Basildon Sporting Centre in Basildon, Essex, Britain on Oct. 30, 2018.

Not only were they royals stylish, they were also demonstratively affectionate to those in attendance. Kate gave out multiple hugs at the event.

During the visit, the royal couple met new apprentices and heard from graduates of the program.

And of course, they even tried their hand at a few sports themselves.

