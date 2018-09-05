The college comedy is a frequent rite of passage for actors, from Rodney Dangerfield to Ryan Reynolds, with some some honest-to-goodness classics in those hallowed halls. But not so much Melissa McCarthy’s hopelessly derivative entry into the canon.

Deanna (Melissa McCarthy, left) is a middle-aged mom who goes back to school and gets a goth roommate (Heidi Gardner) in the college comedy "Life of the Party."

Life of the Party (★★ out of four; rated PG-13; in theaters nationwide Friday) finds McCarthy playing a divorced mom going back to school for an archaeology degree in a fleetingly funny movie that’s at least passes Bluto’s University Shenanigans 101. It borrows from Animal House, Back to School, Old School and other superior films, leaning less into crudeness and more into female-centric laughs, but offers some sweet moments and a few enjoyably zany characters.

Deanna (McCarthy) drops off daughter Maddie (Molly Gordon) for her senior year at Decatur University (go Tigers!) but isn't even out of the sorority house driveway before Dan (Matt Walsh), her absolute heel of a husband, asks for a divorce. Having left Decatur decades back mere credits from graduating in order to start her family, Deanna decides to matriculate alongside her kid, who’s initially aghast at the situation but quickly (and surprisingly) is cool with it.

Directed by McCarthy’s real-life husband, Ben Falcone — and co-written by the couple — Life of the Party goes through the fish-out-of-water motions with Deanna, contrasting her chirpy personality with a Goth roommate (Saturday Night Live's Heidi Gardner) and giving her a Millennial arch-enemy in a mean girl with serious vocal fry (Debby Ryan).

But Deanna turns from annoyingly school-spirited mom to confident middle-age vixen, and not even overnight. All it takes is some makeup, a hairbrush and a wardrobe change before Deanna (nicknamed “Dee Rock” by Maddie’s sorority sisters) is a new woman getting her party on and becoming the Mrs. Robinson for a very smitten frat guy named Jack (Luke Benward). From there, it’s a cavalcade of Harry Potter references, sciatica jokes and never-ending archaeology puns. (“Standing-tomb only” is actually a line that’s uttered.)

Deanna (Melissa McCarthy, left) gets her groove on with a younger man (Luke Benward) in "Life of the Party."

McCarthy is a talented comedian but, with the exception of Spy, her starring vehicles (Tammy, The Boss) don't come close to her ensemble projects (Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters). She’s the prize point guard, the Magic Johnson if you will, who boosts her teammates: Life's best scenes feature Deanna with Maddie and her oddball sisters like Helen (Gillian Jacobs), a sophomore who entered college late because she was in a coma for eight years. (Unfortunately for everyone else, as soon as “Coma Girl” is introduced, she instantly becomes the most fascinating personality in the entire movie.)

Campus-shindig set pieces — no toga parties, but there is an '80s-themed rager — and Deanna and Maddie’s awkward conversations about mom’s burgeoning sex life can’t hide the fact that the comedy can’t find its focus. Is it about Deanna rediscovering her identity through campus high jinks or getting back at her husband and his high-maintenance new lover (Julie Bowen)? Or is it about a daughter dealing with jump-starting her mother’s social calendar? Or is it about a tight group of young women who find inspiration in this crazy yet wise older classmate? The film is all of these things to a degree, yet never satisfyingly so.

Rather than the resident A-lister, the freaky Greeks (plus a scene-stealing Maya Rudolph as Deanna's wacky best friend) give the most life to this Party, which winds up having the hip factor of mom jeans.

