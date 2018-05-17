This photo provided by Nissan shows the 2018 Nissan Leaf, a redesigned version of one of the most popular electric vehicles ever produced. It goes on sale in early 2018, with a starting price just under $31,000.

With more conventional styling and a longer range, the redesigned 2018 Nissan Leaf all-electric hatchback is more mainstream and practical than ever. But Nissan missed an opportunity to fix some of its glaring shortcomings.

The latest Leaf joins Chevrolet Bolt EV and Hyundai Ioniq Electric in keeping the focus on value and affordability. Plus, the new Leaf has a lower starting price and longer range than its predecessor. But shoppers who want a driving range of more than 200 miles still need to look elsewhere for now, though a more powerful — and more expensive — longer-range version of the Leaf is slated to arrive as a 2019 model.

When it debuted as a 2011 model, the Nissan Leaf brought the possibility of all-electric driving to the masses.

The redesigned 2018 Leaf starts at $30,875, including an $885 destination charge. That's $690 less than the outgoing Leaf. And perhaps best of all, its EPA-estimated driving range has increased from 107 to 151 miles on a full charge.

Leaf buyers remain eligible for a federal tax credit of up to $7,500, and many states and municipalities offer separate incentives tied to the purchase, driving, charging and parking of EVs.

One of the biggest changes for 2018 is how the Leaf looks. The original Leaf hatchback had a distinctive, bulbous shape that was different from most everything else on the road, communicating to your fellow drivers that this was not some ordinary gas-powered car. Now, the Leaf could be mistaken for one of Nissan's conventional hatchbacks.

Drives like a regular car

Even if you're new to electric cars, the Leaf's driving experience should seem familiar — and, apart from a few unique characteristics, rather ordinary. This, however, is a good thing, as we've been in more than a few alternatively-powered cars with various driving quirks.

In its Normal drive mode, the Leaf accelerates smoothly and builds speed quickly enough. Other editors thought the Bolt EV felt quicker, but the Leaf doesn't have trouble keeping pace with traffic. The Leaf's braking response is smooth and predictable.

I was, however, disappointed in the Leaf's ride quality. The suspension tuning is firm, but there is a harshness in its response that is out of place in a modern car. The ride can also feel choppy on certain surfaces, like concrete. That said, another editor thought it rode better than the Bolt EV.

With the higher-capacity battery comes longer charging times. On 220-volt electrical service, the battery takes as little as 7.5 hours for a full charge, Nissan says. On a 110-volt household outlet, it will take about 35 hours.

I quick-charged the 2018 Leaf during a lunch break, and my 30-minute charging session cost $11.15 and brought the battery pack to 75% capacity. That was good for an additional 79 miles of driving range, as reported by the instrument panel's range display.

Missed opportunities

Given the Leaf's significant styling and drivetrain updates for 2018, it's surprising that some of the prior generation's biggest shortcomings remain.

Tilt-and-telescoping steering wheels are commonplace in new cars, but the 2018 Leaf, like its predecessor, still has only tilt adjustment. Meanwhile, the position of the rear bench seat relative to the floor results in an uncomfortable knees-up seating position for adults, as was the case in the old Leaf.

Likewise, the huge ledge between the cargo floor and the folded back seat is even more disappointing now than it was in the first-generation Leaf. It significantly reduces the versatility of the Leaf's hatchback shape by preventing large cargo from lying flat on an extended floor.

Even though Nissan missed a few opportunities, the 2018 Leaf's longer driving range makes it a viable choice for more eco-minded shoppers, where its predecessor wasn't. If you're looking to make the move from gas-car ownership to electric-car driving, a 2018 Leaf should make the switch relatively pain-free.

What stands out

Looks: More like other cars

Range: Big improvement, but still shy of rivals

Comfort: Lacking in the back seat

2018 Nissan Leaf

What: A compact electric hatchback

When: On sale now

What makes it go: Electric motors equal to 147 horsepower combined with a battery pack good for up to 151 miles of range per charge.

How long to a full charge: 7.5 hours on 220-volt power; 35 hours on household 110-volt power

How big: 14.7 feet

How much: Starts at $30,875, including a $885 destination charge. Eligible for $7,500 federal tax credit.

Overall: The original Leaf was revolutionary. This one is a nice evolution and a solid player among EVs.

