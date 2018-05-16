It's wedding bells for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

About 100,000 people will fill Windsor, England, on Saturday to watch Britain's Prince Harry wed California's Meghan Markle. The ceremony will include 600 guests, along with 1,200 invited members of the public. Among the A-listers who are perhaps on the guest list: Sir Elton John, Serena Williams, the Spice Girls. As for family members, Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, is expected. Her dad, Thomas Markle, is not. Harry, of course, will have family members a-plenty on-hand: Brother Prince William will be Harry's best man. Nephew Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, are part of the wedding party. Other things to know:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fairy-tale romance The newly-engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ventured on their first official engagement in Nottingham, England on Dec. 1, 2017. 01 / 19 The newly-engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ventured on their first official engagement in Nottingham, England on Dec. 1, 2017. 01 / 19

Texas community grieves after 10 killed at Santa Fe High School

A Texas high school community will mourn over the weekend after a gunman Friday fatally shot nine students and one teacher in a massacre Gov. Greg Abbott called "one of the most heinous attacks that we’ve ever seen." A Baccalaureate ceremony was scheduled for Santa Fe High School this weekend, but the school must now confront the worst mass shooting this year since the Parkland, Fla., rampage that left 17 dead. Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, was arrested Friday after the shooting and charged with capital murder and aggravated assault of a peace officer. After being read his rights, he admitted to the shootings and told officers he targeted students he didn't like, according to a court filing.

School shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas In this image taken from video, law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, in Santa Fe, Texas. 01 / 04 In this image taken from video, law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, in Santa Fe, Texas. 01 / 04

Justify won the Kentucky Derby. Next up: Preakness?

Coming off an impressive victory in the Kentucky Derby, Justify is the favorite for the Preakness on Saturday. Derby runner-up Good Magic is the second choice, but Justify is the horse to beat at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course. And, if Justify wins, it would give trainer Bob Baffert his seventh Preakness winner and a shot at a second Triple Crown in four years (American Pharoah did it in 2015). Baffert won the Derby and Preakness with Silver Charm in 1997, Real Quiet in 1998, War Emblem in 2002 and American Pharoah three years ago. The Preakness is the second — and shortest — of the three Triple Crown races.

Investigators look for clues into deadly airline crash in Cuba

Aviation authorities will sift through debris searching for clues Saturday as to what caused an aging Boeing 737 with over 100 people aboard to crash and burn shortly after takeoff from Havana's airport. Cuban state television said the 39-year-old jet veered sharply to the right after departing on a domestic flight to the eastern city of Holguin.Cubana, which operated the flight, is notorious for delays and cancellations and has taken many of its planes out of service due to maintenance problems in recent months. Four crash survivors were taken to a Havana hospital, and three remained alive as of late Friday. It was Cuba’s worst aviation disaster in three decades and its third major air accident since 2010.

Cuban airliner with 113 people crashes after takeoff A Cuban airliner with 113 people on board plummeted into a yuca field just after takeoff from HavanaÕs international airport on Friday. There was no immediate word on casualties, though residents told The Associated Press they saw at least some survivors being taken away in ambulances. 01 / 05 A Cuban airliner with 113 people on board plummeted into a yuca field just after takeoff from HavanaÕs international airport on Friday. There was no immediate word on casualties, though residents told The Associated Press they saw at least some survivors being taken away in ambulances. 01 / 05

Kelly Clarkson hosts the Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson predicts a few miscues and malfunctions in her first hosting gig for Sunday night's Billboard Music Awards, but she's not worried about it. Clarkson told USA TODAY she will rock out to an "awesome" new song, Whole Lotta Woman, from her Meaning of Life album. She also will sing along with one of the evening's star performers (she's not saying who). What else? The original American Idol is intent on meeting superstar Janet Jackson, who will receive the Icon Award. As for Jackson, she's set to give her first televised performance in nine years, live from Las Vegas. Watch live on NBC at 5 pm PT / 8 ET.

Contributing: Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com