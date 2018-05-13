Moms are sick of political jokes. At least, the moms of Saturday Night Live are.

The cast of SNL celebrated this year's Mother's Day by bringing their real life moms to the Studio 8H stage, and the moms were all smiles, hugs and, of course, criticisms.

"Normally we open this show with a political sketch, which can sometimes be divisive. But since tomorrow is Mother's Day, we're going to focus on something we can all agree on: mothers," Aidy Bryant said before bringing her mom, Georgeanne, onto the stage.

The moms were loving, sweet and adorable, but they also had some jokes of their own to crack, and their children to embarrass.

Keenan Thompson's mother probably got the best personal burn in, saying, "Keenan, I can't imagine this show without you. Like, I actually can't remember when you weren't on it." She then criticized the number of Trump jokes, and she wasn't alone.

"Enough with the Trump jokes," Luke Null's mother said, "Why doesn't SNL talk about 'Crooked Hillary'?"

“I don’t understand why everyone’s focused on Trump at all when you should be focused on Jesus,” Chris Redd's mother said.

“Jesus isn’t president, mom,” he pointed out.

“And that’s the problem!” she said.

