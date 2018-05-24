A school bus carrying middle school students from Paramus, N.J., was ripped from its chassis in an accident with a dump truck on Route 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Bob Karp, The (Bergen County, N.J.) Record

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — The 77-year-old school bus driver who crashed last week while trying to make a U-turn on Interstate 80 was charged Thursday with recklessly causing the deaths of a child and a teacher, according to criminal complaints.

Hudy Muldrow Sr. of Woodland Park, N.J., was charged with two counts of death-by-auto, also known as vehicular homicide, accused of reckless driving that caused the deaths of fifth-grader Miranda Vargas, 10, and social-studies teacher Jennifer Williamson Kennedy, 51, both of Paramus, N.J.

State police were transporting Muldrow to the Morris County jail here, where he will spend the night before a Superior Court judge determines Friday whether he should be released under special conditions or remain in custody while the charges are pending.

A dump truck struck the bus after Muldrow attempted to access the official-use-only cutaway between the east- and westbound lanes of I-80, according to an affidavit from Trooper Daniel Wojcik.

The bus, one of three school buses bound for a field trip at Waterloo Village in Byram, N.J., had 43 passengers on board from East Brook Middle School in Paramus, about a 45-mile drive to the east. Muldrow and the dump truck driver, who was not identified, were injured, along with multiple passengers aboard Muldrow's bus, according to the affidavit.

"The full extent of the nonfatal injuries has yet to be determined but range from minor to multiple serious and potentially life-threatening injuries," according to Wojcik's affadavit.

Referring to Muldrow's bus as Bus 2, the affidavit gives the following account:

Three buses left East Brook Middle School around 9:20 a.m. to head to Waterloo Village. Shortly after 10 a.m. May 17, the three buses left I-80 heading west at Exit 25 onto northbound U.S. 206.

Police think the buses missed at least one turn that would have taken them to Waterloo Village.

In trying to correct the mistake, one bus, No. 3, separated from the others and arrived safely at Waterloo Village. Police believe that Muldrow's bus, No. 2, stopped following Bus 1 and traveled southbound on U.S. 206 toward the on-ramp leading to the westbound lanes of I-80.

Near the point he returned to I-80, Muldrow turned the bus to the left "in an apparent attempt to gain access to the official-use-only access point located between the east and westbound lanes of Route 80," according to the affadavit.

"As part of this maneuver, Hudy Muldrow turned Bus 2 so that it was positioned in an almost-perpendicular direction in relation to the lanes of travel on Route 80 westbound," the affidavit said.

A dump truck traveling in the center of three lanes on the highway then struck the bus. The impact occurred on the left side of the bus, near its rear.

As a result of the impact, Bus 2 was redirected and came to rest in the center median. Hudy Muldrow failed to maintain Bus 2 in its designated lane of travel when executing this maneuver.



Hudy Muldrow disregarded the marked No Turn sign and (turned) Bus 2 to the left in an apparent attempt to gain access to an official-use-only access point located between the east and westbound lanes of Route 80.

Rescuers were dispatched around 10:20 a.m. On arrival, the body of the bus was discovered laying on its left side in the median of the interstate.

The bus body had detached from its supporting frame because of the force of impact with the dump truck, the affidavit said.

