2016 investigation on Todd Kohlhepp's property
01 / 26
Spartanburg sheriff Chuck Wright, center, prays with a prayer group from Duncan First Baptist inside the Todd Kohlhepp property near Woodruff on Monday, November 7, 2016.
02 / 26
Investigators dig in a wooded section of Todd Kohlhepp’s property near Woodruff on Monday, November 7, 2016.
03 / 26
Harold Bryant, left, and Jerry McCue watch through the fence of Todd Kohlhepp’s property near Woodruff on Monday, November 7, 2016 as investigators dig in a wooded section.
04 / 26
Flowers hang on the fence of the Todd Kohlhepp property near Woodruff on Monday, November 7, 2016.
05 / 26
A prayer group from Duncan First Baptist pray inside the Todd Kohlhepp property near Woodruff on Monday, November 7, 2016.
06 / 26
Investigators arrive at the Todd Kohlhepp property near Woodruff on Monday, November 7, 2016.
07 / 26
Spartanburg sheriff Chuck Wright prays with a prayer group from Duncan First Baptist inside the Todd Kohlhepp property near Woodruff on Monday, November 7, 2016.
08 / 26
Investigators dig in a wooded section of Todd Kohlhepp’s property near Woodruff on Monday, November 7, 2016.
09 / 26
A private property hangs on the fence of the Todd Kohlhepp property near Woodruff on Monday, November 7, 2016.
10 / 26
Harold Bryant, right, stands with the media as he looks through binoculars at Todd Kohlhepp’s property near Woodruff on Monday, November 7, 2016 as investigators dig in a wooded section.
11 / 26
A memorial hangs on the fence of the Todd Kohlhepp property near Woodruff on Monday, November 7, 2016.
12 / 26
Duncan First Baptist church member Greg Bridges speaks to the media after participating in a prayer service at Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C. Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. Kohlhepp was arrested for kidnapping a woman and keeping her in a storage container on his property. He is also charged with four counts of murder at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee, S.C. in 2003. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
13 / 26
Church members from Duncan First Baptist Church leave Todd Kohlhepp's property after a prayer service in Woodruff, S.C. Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. Kohlhepp was arrested for kidnapping a woman and keeping her in a storage container on his property. He is also charged with four counts of murder at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee, S.C. in 2003. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
14 / 26
Tina Gowan, from Pauline, S.C. prays on Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C. Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. Kohlhepp was arrested for kidnapping a woman and keeping her in a storage container on his property. He is also charged with four counts of murder at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee, S.C. in 2003. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
15 / 26
Duncan First Baptist church member Greg Bridges speaks to the media after participating in a prayer service at Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C. Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. Kohlhepp was arrested for kidnapping a woman and keeping her in a storage container on his property. He is also charged with four counts of murder at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee, S.C. in 2003. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
16 / 26
South Carolina State Rep. Bill Chumley (R) Spartanburg District 35, speaks to the media after participating in a prayer service at Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C. Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. Kohlhepp was arrested for kidnapping a woman and keeping her in a storage container on his property. He is also charged with four counts of murder at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee, S.C. in 2003. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
17 / 26
Excavation and search work continues on Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C. Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. Kohlhepp was arrested for kidnapping a woman and keeping her in a storage container on his property. He is also charged with four counts of murder at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee, S.C. in 2003. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
18 / 26
A woman carries a body board into the scene for the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office investigators collect evidence at the property of Todd Kohlhepp on Wofford Road in Woodruff, S.C. on Monday, November 7, 2016.
19 / 26
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Levenger talks on a phone while officials collect evidence at the property of Todd Kohlhepp on Wofford Road in Woodruff, S.C. on Monday, November 7, 2016.
20 / 26
A crime scene unit greets one of the goats collected at the property of Todd Kohlhepp on Wofford Road in Woodruff, S.C. on Monday, November 7, 2016.
21 / 26
Officials collect evidence at the property of Todd Kohlhepp on Wofford Road in Woodruff, S.C. on Monday, November 7, 2016.
22 / 26
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger, right, and county Sheriff's Office Lt. Kevin Bobo, public information officer, take turns answering questions after addressing the media about recovering two bodies at the property of Todd Kohlhepp on Wofford Road in Woodruff, S.C. on Monday, November 7, 2016.
23 / 26
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger, right, and county Sheriff's Office Lt. Kevin Bobo, public information officer, take turns answering questions after addressing the media about recovering two bodies at the property of Todd Kohlhepp on Wofford Road in Woodruff, S.C. on Monday, November 7, 2016.
24 / 26
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger, right, and county Sheriff's Office Lt. Kevin Bobo, public information officer, take turns answering questions after addressing the media about recovering two bodies at the property of Todd Kohlhepp on Wofford Road in Woodruff, S.C. on Monday, November 7, 2016.
25 / 26
Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office Lt. Kevin Bobo, public information officer, answers questions after addressing the media about recovering two bodies at the property of Todd Kohlhepp on Wofford Road in Woodruff, S.C. on Monday, November 7, 2016.
26 / 26
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger.
636669147906209696-IMG-6017.jpg
Todd Kohlhepp appears in the courtroom at the Spartanburg Courthouse on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, for a civil lawsuit hearing brought against him by one of his victims, Kayla Brown.
Josh Morgan/The Greenville News

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp, already in prison for seven murders, is claiming he has two additional victims buried in South Carolina.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright confirmed Tuesday that Kohlhepp has told investigators that two people are buried near Interstate 26 in the Enoree area of southern Spartanburg County.

Wright said investigators will bring Kohlhepp from a prison in Columbia to Spartanburg County to lead detectives to the locations of his additional victims. Kohlhepp is serving seven consecutive life sentences. He was convicted in May 2017.

Arrangements for a search and for transporting Kohlhepp from Columbia to Spartanburg had not been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

More: Tracking a killer: How investigators uncovered the crimes of Todd Kohlhepp

More: South Carolina man accused of serial killings gets 7 life sentences

Wright is unsure who the supposed additional victims are or exactly where they are, he said.

"We haven’t been able to confirm anything he’s claimed yet," Wright said. "It's not to say that the details are not sketchy because it's been so long, but we're obligated to go check."

Todd Kohlhepp files: Evidence from his properties
01 / 104
A firearm and clip from Todd Kohlhepp's home at 213 Windsong Way.
02 / 104
Photo of dog kennel with pillow and air filter at Todd Kohlhepp's home at 213 Windsong Way.
03 / 104
A photo of a firearm with a silencer on a dog kennel at Todd Kohlhepp's home at 213 Windsong Way.
04 / 104
A photo of a firearm with exposed ammunition and clip on a dog kennel at Todd Kohlhepp's home at 213 Windsong Way.
05 / 104
Photos of Todd Kohlhepp's property as provided by law enforcement.
06 / 104
A closet at Todd Kohlhepp's home at 213 Windsong Way.
07 / 104
A firearm and holster inside a closet at Todd Kohlhepp's home at 213 Windsong Way.
08 / 104
Pantry at Todd Kohlhepp's home at 213 Windsong Way.
09 / 104
A photo of a firearm inside the pantry and mounted above the door at Todd Kohlhepp's home on 213 Windsong Way.
10 / 104
A firearm and clip from Todd Kohlhepp's property on Windsong Way.
11 / 104
Two BMWs inside a garage at Todd Kohlhepp's home on 213 Windsong Way.
12 / 104
BMWs parked inside Todd Kohlhepp's garage on Windsong Way.
13 / 104
Keys inside driver's side door of BMW in Todd Kohlhepp's garage on Windsong Way.
14 / 104
Keys inside front passenger seat of Todd Kohlhepp's BMW at his home on Windsong Way.
15 / 104
The trunk of Todd Kohlhepp's SUV at his home on Windsong Way.
16 / 104
Firearm and clip attached to a tactical bag gear in a backpack at Todd Kohlhepp's home on Windsong Way.
17 / 104
A towel covering a firearm in the trunk of Todd Kohlhepp's SUV on Windsong Way.
18 / 104
Firearm in the trunk of Todd Kohlhepp's SUV on Windsong Way.
19 / 104
Firearm in the trunk of Todd Kohlhepp's SUV on Windsong Way.
20 / 104
Table inside Todd Kohlhepp's home on Windsong Way.
21 / 104
Firearm, clips and ammunition stashed inside a table at Todd Kohlhepp's home on Windsong Way.
22 / 104
Table inside Todd Kohlhepp's residence at Windsong Way.
23 / 104
Bulletproof vest inside a closet at Todd Kohlhepp's home on Windsong Way.
24 / 104
Tactical belt in cabinet at Todd Kohlhepp's property on Windsogn Way.
25 / 104
A taser, plastic gloves and syringes inside dresser drawer at Todd Kohlhepp's home on Windsong Way.
26 / 104
Clips, knives, gloves and tape recorder insider dresser drawer at Todd Kohlhepp's residence on Windsong Way
27 / 104
Trash can wit torn up notes from Kala Brown.
28 / 104
Black safe at Todd Kohlhepp's home on Windsong Way.
29 / 104
Ammunition and clips inside black safe at Todd Kohlhepp's home on Windsong Way.
30 / 104
Ammunition and clip inside black safe at Todd Kohlhepp's home on Windsong Way.
31 / 104
Evidence markers next to items on the floor beside a bed on Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
32 / 104
Chain and lock connected to a bolt in the wall next to a bed at Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
33 / 104
Bolt on the inside of the wall at Todd Kohlhepp's Wofford Road property.
34 / 104
A tactical vest with holster in a closet of Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
35 / 104
A firearm and a silencer in between two metal shelves at Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
36 / 104
A closer view of a firearm at Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
37 / 104
A chain and two locks in a room at Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
38 / 104
Close-up view of chain and locks attached to wall at Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
39 / 104
A view of a burial site at Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
40 / 104
A camera mounted on a tree at Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
41 / 104
Shipping container at Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
42 / 104
A locked shipping container and green building on Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
43 / 104
A chair next to a locked shipping container on Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
44 / 104
Authorities attempt to cut into a lock of the shipping container on Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
45 / 104
Authorities gain access into the previously locked structures.
46 / 104
A can of gap filler outside of a container at Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
47 / 104
A metal shelf with many items, including a firearm and granola bars, at Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
48 / 104
Various items on shelves at Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
49 / 104
Shelves of food and toilet paper at Todd Kohlhep's property on Wofford Road.
50 / 104
Shelves with food and handcuffs at Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
51 / 104
Shelves with ammunition and paperback books at Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
52 / 104
A view of lower shelves with ammunition at Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
53 / 104
Shelves with toilet paper and ammunition at Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
54 / 104
A view from back of the structure with shelves of ammunition and toilet paper.
55 / 104
The rescue of Kala Brown chained inside a shipping container.
56 / 104
Handcuffs wrapped around Kala Brown's ankle.
57 / 104
Investigators rescue Kala Brown from Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
58 / 104
The area where Kala Brown was kept.
59 / 104
The area where Kala Brown was kept in the shipping container.
60 / 104
Two dog beds, chains, locks, blankets and supplies at Todd Kohlhepps' property on Wofford Road.
61 / 104
The area where Todd Kohlhepp kept Kala Brown restrained.
62 / 104
Close-up view of chain and lock in corner where Kala Brown was restrained.
63 / 104
Photos of Todd Kohlhepp's property as provided by law enforcement.
64 / 104
Photos of Todd Kohlhepp's property as provided by law enforcement.
65 / 104
Photos of Todd Kohlhepp's property as provided by law enforcement.
66 / 104
Photos of Todd Kohlhepp's property as provided by law enforcement.
67 / 104
Photos of Todd Kohlhepp's property as provided by law enforcement.
68 / 104
Photos of Todd Kohlhepp's property as provided by law enforcement.
69 / 104
Photos of Todd Kohlhepp's property as provided by law enforcement.
70 / 104
Photos of Todd Kohlhepp's property as provided by law enforcement.
71 / 104
Photos of Todd Kohlhepp's property as provided by law enforcement.
72 / 104
Photos of Todd Kohlhepp's property as provided by law enforcement.
73 / 104
Photos of Todd Kohlhepp's property as provided by law enforcement.
74 / 104
Photos of Todd Kohlhepp's property as provided by law enforcement.
75 / 104
Photos of Todd Kohlhepp's property as provided by law enforcement.
76 / 104
Photos of Todd Kohlhepp's property as provided by law enforcement.
77 / 104
Photos of Todd Kohlhepp's property as provided by law enforcement. A view of a firearm and silencer.
78 / 104
Photo of Charles Carver's vehicle on Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
79 / 104
Photos from Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
80 / 104
Photos from Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
81 / 104
Photos from Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
82 / 104
Photos from Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
83 / 104
Photos from Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
84 / 104
Photos from Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
85 / 104
Photos from Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
86 / 104
Photos from Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
87 / 104
Photos from Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
88 / 104
Photos from Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
89 / 104
Photos from Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
90 / 104
Photos from Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road.
91 / 104
Photos of evidence from Todd Kohlhepp's property.
92 / 104
Photos of evidence from Todd Kohlhepp's property.
93 / 104
Photos of evidence from Todd Kohlhepp's property.
94 / 104
Photos of evidence from Todd Kohlhepp's property.
95 / 104
Photos of evidence from Todd Kohlhepp's property.
96 / 104
Photos of evidence from Todd Kohlhepp's property.
97 / 104
Photos of evidence from Todd Kohlhepp's property.
98 / 104
Photos of evidence from Todd Kohlhepp's property.
99 / 104
Photos of evidence from Todd Kohlhepp's property.
100 / 104
Photos of evidence from Todd Kohlhepp's property.
101 / 104
Photos provided by law enforcement
102 / 104
Evidence provided by law enforcement.
103 / 104
Evidence provided by law enforcement.
104 / 104
Evidence provided by law enforcement

Kohlhepp was arrested Nov. 3, 2016, after Kala Brown of Anderson was found chained up on his 96-acre property in Woodruff. She had been missing for about two months.

After his arrest, investigators found the bodies of Charlie David Carver, Brown's boyfriend, along with Spartanburg couple Johnny and Meagan Coxie. The three were buried in shallow graves within his fenced-in property.

While in custody, Kohlhepp also confessed to being the sole shooter in the quadruple homicide at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee in 2003. On Nov. 6, 2003, the bodies of Brian Lucas, Scott Ponder, Beverly Guy and Chris Sherbert were found dead from gunshot wounds.

Part of Kohlhepp's plea agreement included life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Chuck Carver, Charlie David Carver's father, said he's not surprised to hear of more victims.

"We’ve all said that we’ve expected there are more, I just figured it would be a few more years," Chuck Carver said.

He said the family is preparing for the two-year anniversary of when Brown and Charlie Carver went missing on Aug. 31. He said he's not sure if Kohlhepp decided to disclose more information because of that timing or for another reason.

"I just hope that if there are other victims, that he will keep giving them information and close some of these cases for other people," Chuck Carver said. "It's one of those things where you just kind of scratch your head and say, 'What are you thinking here?'"

Tom Lucas and Lorraine Lucas said Tuesday they were "mind-boggled" over who the victims may be. They are the parents of Brian Lucas, one of Kohlhepp's victims, and had built a network of families who had unsolved homicides and missing person cases during their 13-year search for answers about their own son's killing.

"I’ve been sending (Kohlhepp) messages myself to tell Todd I’d love to come in and talk to him," said Tom Lucas. "If I can get him to give up one victim, it would be all worth it."

Tom Lucas said he has not yet received a response from Kohlhepp.

Kohlhepp's last visit to the Upstate was July 11 when he appeared in a courtroom with Kala Brown during a damages hearing in a personal injury lawsuit against him.

According to Alex Stalvey, Brown's attorney, Brown is seeking more than $360 million in actual and punitive damages.

Other wrongful death complaints against Kohlhepp are still pending.

Court records show a hearing will be held at the Spartanburg County courthouse on Friday for a motion to sell Kohlhepp's Woodruff property on Wofford Road. The motion was made on behalf of Reid Sherard, Kohlhepp's court-appointed receiver. The sale of his property will help the courts determine the value of Kohlhepp's assets to be used for the various civil suits.

Todd Kohlhepp lawsuit hearing
01 / 15
Kala Brown walks past Todd Kohlhepp, the serial killer who held her captive in 2016. The hearing, on July 11, 2018, marks the first time that Kohlhepp and Brown will be in the same courtroom since Brown's rescue on Nov. 3, 2016.
02 / 15
Kala Brown testifies in court on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
03 / 15
Kala Brown looks on in the courtroom on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Brown was found in a shipping container on Todd Kohlhepp's 96-acre Woodruff property on Nov. 3, 2016, after she was missing for two months.
04 / 15
Judge R. Keith Kelley at a hearing in the civil lawsuits brought on by the family of victims of serial killer Todd Kohlhepp on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in the Spartanburg Courthouse.
05 / 15
A hearing to determine damages in civil lawsuits against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp underway at the Spartanburg Courthouse on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
06 / 15
Todd Kohlhepp appears in the courtroom at the Spartanburg Courthouse on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, for a civil lawsuit hearing brought against him by one of his victims, Kayla Brown.
07 / 15
Todd Kohlhepp appears in the courtroom at the Spartanburg Courthouse on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, for a civil lawsuit hearing brought against him by one of his victims, Kayla Brown.
08 / 15
Cindy Coxie, the mother of one of Todd Kohlhepp's victims, testifies on Wednesday, July 11, 2108.
09 / 15
Vina Jain, a psychiatrist with the Greenville Health System, testifies a hearing in the civil lawsuits brought on by the family of victims of serial killer Todd Kohlhepp on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in the Spartanburg Courthouse.
10 / 15
Kala Brown looks on in the courtroom on Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Brown was found in a shipping container on Todd Kohlhepp's 96-acre Woodruff property on Nov. 3, 2016, after she was missing for two months.
11 / 15
Cindy Coxie, the mother of one of Todd Kohlhepp's victims, shows photos of her son to the judge on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
12 / 15
Todd Kohlhepp exchanges a look with the judge in the courtroom on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
13 / 15
Cindy Coxie, the mother of one of Todd Kohlhepp's victims, hugs a family member after testifying on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
14 / 15
Family members of victims of serial killer Todd Kohlhepp arrive at the Spartanburg County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, for a hearing regarding civil lawsuits brought against Kohlhepp by surviving victim Kala Brown and other victims’ families.
15 / 15
Family members of victims of serial killer Todd Kohlhepp arrive at the Spartanburg County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 11, 2018, for a hearing regarding civil lawsuits brought against Kohlhepp by surviving victim Kala Brown and other victims’ families.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com