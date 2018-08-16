A man is transferred from a Truro ambulance to a MedFlight helicopter after being attacked by a shark, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 in South Wellfleet, Mass. A man swimming off Cape Cod was attacked by a shark on Wednesday and was airlifted to a hospital. It was the first shark attack on a human on the popular summer tourist destination since 2012. (Merrily Cassidy ORG XMIT: MAHYC103

A man swimming in Cape Cod was bitten by a shark Wednesday, officials say, suffering "deep puncture wounds."

The 61-year-old man was standing in the water 30 yards from the shore around 4:15 p.m. when the shark bit him, according to Cape Cod park officials. The incident occurred 300 yards south of Longnook Beach in Truro within the boundary of Cape Cod National Seashore, they said.

"Encounters with white sharks in which people suffer injuries are as terrifying as they are rare," Cape-cod research, education and public safety nonprofit Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said in a statement.

The man was standing in a shallow water area near at least 10 seals, the Cape Cod Times reports. After the bite he was treated by local emergency service personnel on the beach before getting transported by helicopter to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

The shark caused deep puncture wounds to his torso and leg, Truto harbormaster Gary Sharpless told the Times. The man is conscious and talking, according to Truro Fire Chief Tim Collins.

This is the second shark bite to occur off Truro’s Atlantic coastline in six years, according to the Times. The type of shark has yet to be identified.

The beach is closed until further notice and U.S. National Park Service Rangers are investigating the incident.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy suggests this incident was a case of "mistaken identity." Sharks, which usually don't target humans, often 'test the waters' with their teeth to tell if what they're about to eat is prey or something to avoid, the nonprofit said.

