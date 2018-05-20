A Texas Department of Public Safety officer places crime scene tape across Santa Fe High School on May 19, 2018, the day after a shooting a mass shooting in Santa Fe, Texas.

Courtney Sacco/Caller-Times/USA TODAY NETWORK

Unlike the others who were gunned down at a Texas high school, Pakistani exchange student Sabika Sheikh didn't have family in the U.S. to plan her funeral.

But that didn't stop her adopted community. The 17-year-old, who had been attending classes at Santa Fe High School since last August, will be honored at her funeral Sunday afternoon at a mosque in suburban Houston.

The Islamic Society for Greater Houston planned the services and is opening it up to members of the public. It is the first funeral for any of the 10 killed in Friday's shooting.

"She doesn't have any family here, but she has all of us and this whole community that is mourning," said MJ Khan, president of the organization. "We are all there to be her family."

Her father, Abdul Aziz Sheikh, has described his daughter as a hard-working and accomplished student who aspired to work in civil service and hoped one day to join Pakistan’s Foreign Office.

Her body will be taken back to Pakistan, where her family will also hold a service.

After the tragedy, many in the Santa Fe area aimed to find solace by turning to Sunday church services.

Gov. Greg Abbott and his wife, Cecilia Abbott, attended a service at Arcadia First Baptist Church Sunday morning alongside other members of the heartbroken community.

Abbott hugged grieving parishioners and spoke with survivors of the shooting, including Monica Bracknell, an 18-year-old senior at Santa Fe High School.

Surrounded by cameras, Bracknell told the governor she doesn’t think the shooting should be turned into a political battle over gun control and said she doesn't believe guns were to blame in the attack.

Bracknell said before the service, she went to her school to collect belongings left behind in the chaos of the shooting. She said she and her classmates are “shaken up” but coping.

Meanwhile, authorities on Sunday were still in the beginning stages of their investigation, hoping to find a motive in the shooting and whether anyone else knew or helped suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis in the attack.

Pagourtzis' family released a statement Saturday saying they are cooperating with authorities but were just as "shocked and confused as anyone else" about the shooting.

The comments were the first since authorities say the teen took his father's shotgun and .38 revolver and opened fire inside Santa Fe High School on Friday morning.

"We are saddened and dismayed," the family said in a statement given to reporters. "We extend our most heartfelt prayers and condolences to all of the victims."

Pagourtzis' family did not address whether they knew the teen had access to any firearms. Authorities said unlike previous high-profile mass killings, Pagourtzis didn't have any major red flags that could have alerted them to his plans.

"We are as shocked and confused as anyone else by these events that occurred," the family said. "We are gratified by the public comments made by other Santa Fe High School students that show Dimitri as we know him: a smart, quiet, sweet boy. While we remain mostly in the dark about the specifics of yesterday's tragedy, what we have learned from media reports seems incompatible with the boy we love."

The only thing that may have provided a sign was a series of photos posted to his social media accounts, including images of a gun and a T-shirt with the words, "Born to kill."

Students who survived the attack said Pagourtzis was wearing the shirt during his rampage. After the shooting, investigators say they found a journal that detailed his plans. Pagourtzis was taken into custody and admitted to the attack, according to a court filing.

The family of one victim said their daughter was targeted because she had rejected Pagourtzis' attempts to date her. The mother of Shana Fisher, a 16-year-old student killed in the attack, said the shooting followed months of advances from Pagourtzis and came just days after Fisher embarrassed him in front of other others by telling him she wouldn't date him.

Contributing: Associated Press.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com