Breaking news.

NATION-NOW

Sheriff: 18-year-old man dead, 2 teen girls injured after shooting in Oklahoma; woman in custody

Sheriff: 18-year-old dead, 2 teens injured in Oklahoma shooting
Author: Associated Press
Published: 12:24 PM EDT November 1, 2018
Updated: 12:39 PM EDT November 1, 2018

OKMULGEE, Okla. – Authorities in rural eastern Oklahoma say a woman is custody after three teenagers were shot, one fatally.

The shooting was reported Thursday morning at a home about 35 miles (55 kilometers) southwest of Tulsa. Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice says an 18-year-old man was killed and two teenage girls were wounded, one critically.

Rice says a 39-year-old woman believed to be the mother is in custody.

Beggs High School Superintendent Brian Terry tells The Associated Press that all three victims were students at the school.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com
