CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Five people are dead after a series of shootings in Texas.

A shooting at a Robstown nursing home Friday evening left three dead, City Secretary Herman Rodriguez said. Two more men were found dead in a home that was linked to the shooting in Robstown, a suburb west of Corpus Christi.

Officers received a call to the nursing home at around 7 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men and a woman dead.

Rodriguez said two men were found dead in the residence of one of thenursing home victims.

Rodriguez said the shooter is among the dead. There is no active threat, he said.

The nursing home is on lockdown. Family members of the nursing home residents are being asked to go to Seale Junior High.



“You never think it’s going to happen to your family, said Doris Salazar, whose mom stays at the nursing home. “You think they’re safe.”

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com