Parents are calling "Show Dogs" disturbing and not for little kids.

Adrian Rogers

Show Dogs production company announced Tuesday that it is re-cutting the movie after parents said it showed sexual abuse. Read about that here.

Global Road Entertainment is deleting two scenes and a revised version will be available this weekend it said in a statement.

"Responding to concerns raised by moviegoers and some specific organizations, Global Road Entertainment has decided to remove two scenes from the film SHOW DOGS that some have deemed not appropriate for children. The company takes these matters very seriously and remains committed to providing quality entertainment for the intended audiences based on the film’s rating. We apologize to anybody who feels the original version of SHOW DOGS sent an inappropriate message. The revised version of the film will be available for viewing nationwide starting this weekend."

This story is developing.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com