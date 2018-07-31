The Southwest Airlines gate agent working the Phoenix-Chicago flight issued the usual warnings to passengers clustered around Gate C16 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in mid-July.

It's going to be a full flight. You can only bring only bring two carry-on items, and one must fit underneath the seat in front of you.

And then he spoke to their stomachs. The agent told passengers they still had time to grab some food because Southwest doesn't serve much, mostly peanuts.

"And we're taking those away in about a week!''

Now, that day has come and gone. The last day Southwest said it would serve peanuts was Tuesday (July 31). In an announcement made July 10, the company said it was concerned about passenger peanut allergies. Some travelers are treating the little blue bags of salted peanuts as a collectors item. 

MORE: Southwest nixing a snack that has been nearly synonymous with the carrier itself  (story continues below)

U.S. airlines long ago stopped serving meals in coach on most flights. Many switched to buy-on-board food in a bid to turn food from an expense into a moneymaker.

But that doesn't mean you'll get no free snacks on Southwest (which never served meals and doesn't sell food) and other major airlines.

The choices vary by time of day, length of flight and, in some cases, time of year as some carriers rotate snack choices, but travelers will generally find a complimentary snack of some sort except on discounters Allegiant, Frontier and Spirit.

Free airline food in coach

Southwest Airlines: Pretzels, BelVita Biscuits, Wheat Thins and, on long flights, Fritos and cinnamon cookies. 

American Airlines: Biscoff cookies, pretzels.

Delta Air Lines: Peanuts, Pretzel Perfection Snack Mix, Kind Bars, Biscoff cookies.

United Airlines: Byrds Maple Wafer cookies (replacing the beloved Stroopwafel), pretzels.

JetBlue Airways: Cheez-Its, pretzels, PopCorners popcorn chips, Belgian Boys chocolate chip cookies, Terra Sweets and Blues chips. 

Alaska Airlines: Biscoff cookies.

Hawaiian Airlines: Complimentary meals on transpacific flights to and from Hawaii. Morning flights include a brunch box with yogurt, granola, grapes and mini loaf. Afternoon flights offer a sandwich and bag of chips. Passengers flying between New York and Hawaii receive a hot meal. Snack mix, nuts, dessert and a welcome cocktail are also free.

This file photos from 1994 shows Southwest Airlines branding its peanuts as 'frills.'
H. Darr Beiser, USA TODAY
