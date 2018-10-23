A Southwest Airlines flight from New Hampshire to Orlando, Florida, was apparently struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon and diverted to Hartford, Connecticut.
The plane took off from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport at 5:42 p.m. local time and landed safely at Bradley International Airport at 6:51 p.m. local time, according to flight tracker FlightAware.
Southwest has not confirmed it was a lightning strike but Manchester airport officials said on Twitter that that was the apparent cause.
Lightning strikes aren't uncommon. In fact, another Southwest flight in the region apparently also was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon, according to a passenger report on Twitter.
Samantha Granville told USA TODAY her flight from Austin, Texas, to Boston was struck 30 minutes before landing and that the plane landed safely. She said later flights on the plane were canceled.
No further details were available from Southwest. Stay tuned for updates.
John Cox, a retired US Airways airline captain who writes USA TODAY's "Ask the Captain'' feature, said in a column last year that he had numerous lightning strikes during his career with no damage.