Southwest unveils first new look since 2001
These photos released by Southwest show off its new “Heart” aircraft livery as well as its new logo and branding for its airport locations.
The new "Heart" paint scheme will be the carrier's first new livery since it introduced its current "Canyon Blue" look in 2001.
The new "Heart" paint scheme will be the carrier's first new livery since it introduced its current "Canyon Blue" look during a Jan. 16, 2000, ceremony in Dallas marking the airline's 30th anniversary.
Southwest Airlines planes taxi at the Oakland International Airport on Oct. 16, 2008.
Southwest Airlines jets wait on the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on April 4, 2011.
A Southwest Airlines jet prepares to land at Midway Airport on April 5, 2011, in Chicago.
A Southwest Airlines plane arrives at Lambert Saint Louis International Airport on April 10, 2012.
A Southwest Airlines plane arrives at Lambert Saint Louis International Airport on Oct. 1, 2010.
Southwest airplanes taxi at Love Field in Dallas on Jan. 23, 2008.
A Southwest Airlines jet arrives at Love Field in Dallas on April 23, 1996.
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 departs from Los Angeles International Airport on May 10, 1998.
A Southwest Airlines jet departs Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport on June 3, 2007.
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off as another taxis at Love Field in Dallas on Oct. 20, 2003.
A Southwest jet takes off from Fort Lauderdale Hollywood international Airport on March 8, 2009.
"Arizona One" is one of several Southwest jets with a state theme.
Southwest's "Illinois One" plane lands at Los Angeles Airport on Feb. 22, 2013.
Southwest's "Florida One" aircraft.
Southwest's "Lone Star One" taxis to the gate at Tampa International Airport on Jan. 20, 2010.
Southwest debuted "Penguin One" on June 20, 2013, in celebration of 25 years of partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.
"Sports Illustrated" swimsuit model Bar Refaeli attends the Feb. 11., 2009, unveiling of "SI One."
Southwest's "Slam Dunk One."

Southwest Airlines has become the latest big airline to tighten its policies on service and emotional support animals. 

The carrier said its “update” would take effect Sept. 17 and would “provide clearer guidelines” to customers hoping to bring such animals onto its flights.  

Southwest's policies cover three types of service or support animals: emotional support animals (ESAs); trained service animals; and psychiatric support animals (PSAs).

Emotional support animals

Restrictions in Southwest’s soon-to-be-implemented policy state emotional support animals (ESAs) will be: 

  • Limited to only dogs and cats
  • Limited to one per customer
  • Required to “remain in a carrier or be on a leash at all times”

Even when the rule changes begin on Sept. 17, Southwest says passengers traveling with emotional support animals must still present “a complete, current letter from a medical doctor or licensed mental health professional on the day of departure.”

Trained service animals

For service animals, Southwest says it will accept "only the most common service animals -- dogs, cats, and miniature horses."

"For the health and safety of our customers and Employees, unusual or exotic animals will not be accepted," the airline added in its statement. 

Psychiatric support animals

In what it described as an "enhancement," Southwest said it would more to recognize fully-trained psychiatric support animals (PSAs) as trained service animals. Previously, the airline had "informally accepted PSAs as trained service animals."

Southwest notes that PSAs "are individually trained to perform a task or work for a person with a mental health-related disability. A credible verbal assurance will be sufficient to travel with a PSA," though Southwest adds "all emotional support and service animals must be trained to behave in a public setting and must be under the control of the handler at all times."

With the changes, Southwest said it hoped to add clarity to its rules for flying with service and support animals. 

“We welcome emotional support and trained service animals that provide needed assistance to our customers,” Steve Goldberg, Southwest’s Senior Vice President of Operations and Hospitality, said in a statement announcing the changes. “However, we want to make sure our guidelines are clear and easy to understand while providing customers and employees a comfortable and safe experience.”

IN PICTURES: 30 cool aviation photos

April's #avgeek photo gallery
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Boise Airport on March 12, 2016.
A British Airways Boeing 747-400 takes off from London-Heathrow Airport on March 6, 2016.
The world's first Boeing 727, which first flew in 1963, makes its final landing on March 2, 2016 at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington.
Former and current United Airlines employees who had served on the Boeing 727 pose in front of the first of the type after its final flight at the Museum of Flight in Seattle, Wash. on March 2, 2016.
A delightfully dated interior graces the cabin of the first Boeing 727, which completed its last flight on March 2, 2016 in Seattle, WA. It now is on permanent display at the Museum of Flight.
The unique tri-engine assembly of the Boeing 727 graces a snow-white sky at the Museum of Flight in Seattle, WA on March 2, 2016.
A Bombardier business jet takes off at Seattle's Boeing Field airport in March of 2016.
An unusual, private Short C-23 Sherpa lands at Boeing Field in Seattle in March of 2016.
A Boeing 737-800 with miami air takes off from Boeing Field in Seattle in March of 2016.
Surrounded by a flock of swallows, a British Airways Boeing 777-200 lands at London-Heathrow Airport on March 6, 2016.
A ramp agent bids farewell to an ANA Boeing 787 Dreamliner at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on March 4, 2016.
A large flight board at London-Heathrow's Terminal 5 displays connections for arriving international passengers on March 5, 2016.
A British Airways Boeing 747-400 passes over houses on Myrtle Ave, a popular airplane spotting location adjacent to London-Heathrow, on March 5, 2016.
A TAP Portugal Airbus A319 jet takes off from London-Heathrow airport on March 5, 2016.
An Air Canada Boeing 787 Dreamliner lands at a busy London-Heathrow Airport on March 5, 2016.
An Air Mauritius Airbus A340-300 lands at London-Heathrow Airport on March 6, 2016.
A British Airways Boeing 777-200 floats over a field in the early morning hours before landing at London-Heathrow Airport on March 6, 2016.
Clad in the flag of its host nation, a Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 lands at London-Heathrow Airport on March 6, 2016.
A flowery Finnair Airbus A340-300 takes off for nearby Helsinki from London-Heathrow Airport on March 6, 2016.
Ready for its return flight to Seattle, a British Airways Boeing 747-400 prepares for boarding from London-Heathrow's Terminal 5 on March 6, 2016.
British Airway's Club World business class, on board a Boeing 747-400 bound for Seattle, on March 6, 2016.
The beautiful landscape of Seattle, WA is seen on final approach from a British Airways Boeing 747-400 after a nine-hour flight from London-Heathrow on March 6, 2016.
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport's north satellite terminal, seen in March 2016.
An Alaska Airlines Bombardier Q400 lands at Boise Airport on March 12, 2016.
A remote airfield in southern Idaho makes for a picturesque scene on March 12, 2016.
The main ticketing terminal at Boise Airport on March 12, 2016.
The world's first Boeing 727, which first flew in 1963, makes its final landing on March 2, 2016 at Boeing Field in Seattle.
A United Express Embraer E175 lands at Boise Airport on March 12, 2016.
Alaska Airlines jets taxi for take off at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in March of 2016.
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in March of 2016.

Southwest said it crafted its updated animal policies after reviewing “the recent enforcement guidance issued by the Department of Transportation (DOT)” and evaluating feedback from both customers and employees. The company said it also consulted “with numerous advocacy groups that represent customers with disabilities who travel with service animals.” 

With the change, Southwest joins several other U.S. carriers – including American, Delta and United – in trying to tighten rules on flying with ESAs amid rising concerns that some have been abusing the right to bring the animals onto planes. 

American was the latest, updating its emotional support animal rules in May. That change followed a Delta update in January and United Airlines in February.

Airlines decided to revise their own rules after a Transportation Department panel was unable to reach a compromise in 2016. Emotional-support animals fell under a looser definition than trained service animals, such as for the blind or deaf, while still traveling for free in the cabin rather than being shipped in cargo.

Delta said its changes came as the airline carried about 250,000 animals last year that were increasingly misbehaving by wandering the cabin, defecating or even biting passengers. A comfort dog bit a passenger in the face while a flight boarded last June.

United's change came after a woman tried to bring a peacock with her on a flight. But United began reviewing its policy in 2017 after noticing a jump in comfort animals on flights to 76,000 from 43,000 the year before, and “a significant increase in onboard incidents."

Contributing: Bart Jansen

Southwest goes international: Scenes from its Caribbean inaugurals
Passengers don complimentary snorkel gear that Southwest handed out on its second-ever international flight -- which flew from BWI to Montego Bay, Jamaica, on July 1, 2014.
This plane was the first-ever to fly paying Southwest passengers outside the USA on July 1, 2014, when it operated Flight 1804 from BWI airport to Aruba.
A sign directs Southwest's BWI passengers to international check-in on July 1, 2014. Southwest's first-ever international flights departed BWI later that morning.
Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica, arrives from BWI on July 1, 2014.
Plane or airline-themed cakes have become common centerpieces at ceremonies to mark new airline service. This cake fashioned in the model of a Southwest 737 is one of the more unique ones.
Gate agents at BWI airport check to make sure passengers have their passports for Southwest's first-ever international flights to Aruba and Jamaica.
Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica, gets a water-cannon salute upon arriving on July 1, 2014.
Passengers from Flight 906 -- Southwest's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica -- are welcomed on arrival from BWI on July 1, 2014.
Southwest placed complimentary snorkels at every seat on its first Caribbean flights – including this flight to Aruba from BWI – on July 1, 2014.
Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica -- prepares to depart BWI on July 1, 2014.
Passengers from Southwest Airlines Flight 906 -- the carrier's first to Montego Bay, Jamaica-- are greeted upon arrival from BWI on July 1, 2014.
Passengers don complimentary snorkel gear that Southwest handed out on its first-ever international flight -- which flew from BWI to Aruba on July 1, 2014.
Wykeham McNeill (left), Jamaica's Minister of Tourism and Entertainment, and Kevin Krone, Southwest's Chief Marketing Officer, exchange gifts after Flight 906 arrived in Montego Bay on July 1, 2014.
Southwest agents check-in passengers in the international queue at BWI on July 1, 2014. The passengers were flying on Southwest's first-ever international flights.
Media outlets -- including a CNBC camera crew -- turned out at BWI airport on July 1, 2014, to cover the launch of Southwest's first-ever international flights.
Gate agents at BWI airport check to make sure passengers have their passports for Southwest's first-ever international flights to Aruba and Jamaica.
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, speaks at a BWI press event on July 1, 2014, shortly before she boarded Flight 1804 to Aruba.
A boy on Southwest Flight 1804 -- the carrier's first-ever to fly paying passengers outside the USA -- volunteered to help attendants with their duties on the way from BWI airport to Aruba.
The white sands of Aruba come into view on July 1, 2014, as Southwest's first-ever international flight nears the end of its four-hour journey from Baltimore/Washington International.
And this is what the water-cannon salute looked like from inside Southwest Flight 1804 after it arrived in Aruba from BWI on July 1, 2014.
Southwest's first-ever international departure makes its way to the gate after arriving to Aruba and receiving a traiditional water-cannon salute on July 1, 2014.
Plane or airline-themed cakes have become common centerpieces at ceremonies to mark new airline service. This cake fashioned in the model of a Southwest 737 is one of the more unique ones.
Southwest workers lined up to applaud passengers arrival to Aruba on Flight 1804 from BWI. Aruba tourism officials and media also were on hand.
The 737 that operated Flight 1804 -- Southwest's first-ever international departure -- sits at a gate in Aruba after arriving from BWI on July 1, 2014.
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers (third from the right), joins Aruba government officials for a ceremonial ribbon cutting to mark the carrier's first-ever flight to the island on July 1, 2014.
The arrival of Southwest to Aruba was a big story for the local media.
Passengers play along to a beach theme while awaiting Southwest's first-ever international flights to depart BWI airport on July 1, 2014, for Aruba and Jamaica.
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers (left), presents a model Southwest 737 to an Aruba ministry to celebrate Southwest's arrival to Aruba.
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, does her best to slice an intricate ceremonial cake in the shape of a Southwest 737 Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport on July 1, 2014.
Caribbean-themed musical performers were on hand at BWI on July 1, 2014, to help create atmosphere for Southwest’s first international flights -- bound for Aruba, Jamaica and the Bahamas.
This Aruba mascot – seen at Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport on July 1, 2014 -- welcomes fliers with a traditional Aruban greeting.
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, talks at a press event at Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport on July 1, 2014.
Southwest Flight 1804 – Southwest’s first-ever international departure – flies over the Atlantic off the coast of the Carolinas on July 1, 2014, on its way from BWI airport to Aruba
Southwest passengers queue up at BWI to board Flight 1804 to Aruba on July 1, 2014. It was Southwest’s first-ever international flight.
Teresa Laraba, Southwest's Senior Vice President of Customers, speaks to Aruban media after Flight 1804 – Southwest’s first-ever international flight – landed in Aruba on July 1, 2014.
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in December 2017.
