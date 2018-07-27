A Spirit Airlines flight from New York to Fort Lauderdale was diverted to South Carolina because of a noxious smell that at least one passenger likened to “dirty socks.”

The incident happened Thursday evening on Spirit Airlines Flight 779, which departed New York LaGuardia around 8:25 p.m. ET. It diverted to Myrtle Beach around 10 p.m. after several passengers felt ill because of the smell.

The 228 passengers on the Spirit Airbus A321 deplaned upon arrival in Myrtle Beach and were isolated on the ramp as emergency crews responded, NBC New York reports.

Passenger Steven Costello tells WPLG-TV of Miami that some children on the flight vomited and at least one woman fainted.

“Real bad, we didn’t even know what really happened,” Costello adds to the station.

The smell was severe enough that Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue's Hazmat Team responded to inspect the plane.

Lt. Jonathan Evans, spokesman for Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, tells WBTW-TV of Myrtle Beach as many as 10 passengers complained of medical issues and that some were treated at a local hospital.

In its report, NBC New York says:

“Officials were linking the medical complaints to that unknown substance that some passengers say smelled like ‘dirty socks.’”

CBS Miami talked to another passenger who described the smell more like smoke.

The source of the smell has not been confirmed, though a Bloomberg News story from last summer noted reports of such smells in the past have been linked to "engine oil vapors." (Bloomberg News: Airline workers warn of dangerous fumes onboard)

For the Spirit incident, emergency crews gave an all-clear after investigating the plane.

“After specific monitoring and hazmat crews entering into the fuselage no substances were found,” Myrtle Beach Fire Department Lt. Christian Sliker said to NBC New York. “The plane is all clear.”

Spirit Airlines acknowledged the incident, telling USA TODAY’s Today in the Sky blog “the source of the odor is being investigated.”

“A handful of guests were checked out by medical professionals and have since been cleared to continue their journey,” the carrier added in a statement.

Spirit sent a replacement plane to complete the journey for Flight 779 passengers. That aircraft departed Myrtle Beach around 3:30 a.m. ET on Friday morning before landing in Fort Lauderdale around 5 a.m. ET.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this diversion has caused,” Spirit said. “At Spirit Airlines the safety of our guests and crew is paramount.”

This file photo from November 2017 shows a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 departing Boston Logan International Airport.

