WASHINGTON — President Trump is escalating his rhetorical war against the agencies investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, referring to them as the "criminal deep state" in a series of Wednesday morning tweets.

"SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history!" Trump said.

But speaking to reporters hours later, Trump said he wasn't trying to undermine the special counsel investigation into his campaign's ties to Russian agents during the 2016 election campaign.

“No, no. We’re not undercutting. We’re cleaning everything up. This was a terrible situation," he said. "What I’m doing is a service to this country. I did a great service to this country by firing James Comey."

Comey was the FBI director that Trump fired last year, leading to the Justice Department's appointment of former FBI director Robert Mueller to take over the Russia investigation.

Trump has denied his campaign colluded with Russian agents seeking to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, and described the probe as a "WITCH HUNT" again Wednesday.

And then he coined a new term to discredit the Mueller investigation: "SPYGATE."

Trump appears to be referring to a retired Cambridge University professor who gave the FBI information about his contacts with low-level Trump campaign operatives seeking a back channel to Russia.

On Monday, the president summoned law enforcement and intelligence officials to the White House to pressure them to turn over documents about that source to Republicans in Congress. "I want total transparency," he said.

Trump also went after former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper Wednesday following his appearance on ABC's The View. Clapper said U.S. agents weren't spying on Trump — they were spying on Russia. And he said Trump should be happy that those agents were trying to protect his campaign from foreign interference.

"No, James Clapper, I am not happy. Spying on a campaign would be illegal, and a scandal to boot!" Trump said in one tweet.

He later told reporters, "If you look at Clapper, he sort of admitted that they had spies in the campaign inadvertently. I hope it’s not true, but it looks like it is.”

The Cambridge professor, Stefan Halper, is a longtime foreign policy consultant who has served in Republican administrations. He also received contracts from a Pentagon think tank during the Obama administration for work apparently unrelated to the Russia investigation.

"If the person placed very early into my campaign wasn’t a SPY put there by the previous Administration for political purposes, how come such a seemingly massive amount of money was paid for services rendered - many times higher than normal," Trump tweeted Wednesday. "Follow the money!"

