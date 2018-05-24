TAMPA — Three people were arrested Wednesday after a vehicle racing through a Tampa street struck and killed a woman and seriously injured her young daughter, Tampa police said.

Jessica Reisinger, 24, of Jeromesville, Ohio, was pushing her 21-month-old daughter, Lillia Raubenolt, in a stroller when they were both struck by a 2018 black Ford Mustang, which witnesses said was traveling at a high rate of speed on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa while racing another vehicle, according to a Tampa police press release.

Mother and daughter were crossing Bayshore Boulevard near West Knights Avenue when they were struck just before 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, police reported.

The Mustang's driver was Cameron Herrin, 18, and its passenger was Tristan Herrin, 20, both of Tampa, police reported.

The other vehicle was driven by a 17-year-old male, also of Tampa, police said.

Witnesses said at times, the cars were side by side, and other times, they switched places and lanes, according to the police's news release.

Reisinger and Lillia were taken to the hospital where Reisinger died. Lillia sustained serious injuries, the news release said.

Police say Tristan Herrin, 20, of Tampa, was the passenger in his brother's car. He is charged with unlawful racing on a highway.

“I heard the screeching, heard the cars hit,” said Jack Berres, who could hear the accident from inside his apartment on the 16th floor of a nearby condo.

Berres ran downstairs and saw the haunting images of a mother and her child.

“I never want to see anything like that,” said Berres, “And then you see the yellow tape, and carrying a baby, running a baby to an ambulance. Just crazy stuff you don’t want to see.”

Investigators say a black 2018 Mustang, driven by Cameron Herrin, was in the outside lane — closest to the sidewalk — and struck the victims. A gold-colored Nissan, driven by the 17-year-old male, came to a stop next to the Mustang.

Cameron Herrin and the 17-year-old were charged with street racing, vehicular homicide, and reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury. Tristan Herrin was charged with racing.

Police said Tristan Herrin is charged under a Florida statute that says it is illegal for a driver to engage in racing and that it also is illegal to "knowingly ride as a passenger in any such race, competition, contest, test, or exhibition."

There is no crosswalk in the section of Bayshore Boulevard where the collision occurred, but police say the victims were attempting a lawful crossing at a pedestrian ramp at an intersection. There also is no bike lane on the southbound side.

“Watch for a gap, and take off,” is how residents like Frank Beaty say they get across the busy roadway. But that sometimes leaves Beaty and his dog Sadie scrambling.

"You know, thinking I had plenty of room when something was coming faster than I thought,” said Beaty.

According to online records, Cameron Herrin is being held at the Hillsborough County Jail on $10,000 bond and Tristan Herrin was released early Thursday on $500 bond.

Contributing: Eric Glasser, WTSP-TV, Tampa-St. Petersburg. Follow Emily Mills on Twitter: @EmilyMills818

