During a Wednesday afternoon flight from Atlanta to Jackson, the U.S. surgeon general tweeted that he was able to assist a passenger with a "medical emergency."

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams tweeted the following at 3:44 p.m.: "On my @Delta flight to Jackson, Mississippi (by way of Atlanta), and they asked if there was a Doctor on board to help with a medical emergency — why yes — yes there was. Patient doing well and like a good #USPHS officer, I was glad to be able to assist!"

The surgeon general oversees the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, a group of more than 6,700 uniformed officer public health professionals.

Delta Airlines tweeted back to Adams: "Hello, Wow! We certainly thank you for volunteering as well as your service. Thank you so much for sharing this with us. *HRO"

Adams, an anesthesiologist, was nominated to the post in June by President Donald Trump and confirmed by Congress in August. He took office on Sept. 5.

Adams was flying to Jackson to visit the University of Mississippi Medical Center Thursday to discuss the opioid epidemic and what steps the administration and federal government are taking to address it, according to UMMC officials.

He will be joined by Gov. Phil Bryant and a panel of experts who will discuss how the epidemic is impacting the state, and what steps local government and communities are doing to address it.

Details about the emergency and the patient's condition were unavailable Wednesday afternoon.

