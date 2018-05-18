CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A shooter at a Texas high school is in custody, but a lockdown is still in place and law enforcement remain on scene, school officials reported.

Santa Fe High School Assistant Principal Cris Richardson told ABC13 Friday the shooter was arrested.

She wouldn't comment on the number of students injured but said she "hoped the worst was over."

The school district also released a statement saying there were "confirmed injuries" and updates would be released. Other students are being taken to a nearby gym to be reunited with their parents, the statement reads.

Witnesses fleeing the scene described a shooter opening fire inside a classroom, as students ran from the school, jumping over fences and fleeing to a nearby carwash, according to KTRK-TV in Houston.

TV aerial footage showed groups of students being herded out of the rear of the school and a sheet believing cover a body on the lawn outside. Yellow buses stood at the ready to shuttle students away.

Tyler Turner, a student at the school, told KTRK-TV a few of his friends saw the gunman with what appeared to be a shotgun inside the school and pulled the fire alarm, prompting students out of their classrooms.

Megan Hunter came out of her classroom and followed the rush of students fleeing the school. "I was shaking, my anxiety was bad," she told the news station. "I don’t even know what to think."

Students described bloodied students fleeing the school and several stretchers of injured students ferried to ambulances. The incident occurred around 7:40 a.m.

A dispatcher at the Santa Fe Police Department told the (Corpus Christi) Caller-Times officers were still on the scene. Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Houston police, ATF, and SWAT also responded. Several ambulances are there. The Harris County sheriff tweeted deputies from his office also were on scene.

Galveston County sheriff’s Maj. Douglas Hudson says units are responding to reports of shots fired. He had no immediate details on whether anyone has been hurt.

The report about the shooting came in just before 8 a.m. Friday from the school located about 30 miles southeast of Houston.

School district officials released a statement saying there was an active shooter at Santa Fe High School, and the school remains on lock down. It's still unclear whether that shooter has been taken into custody, according to a report from ABC13.

Santa Fe High School on lockdown after a situation with an active shooter on campus. Witnesses say the shooting took place in an art class on campus between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m.

Contributing: The Associated Press

