SAN FRANCISCO — Citing "big flaws" that surfaced during its testing of a Tesla Model 3, Consumer Reports dinged the electric automaker's critical entry-level sedan Monday by denying it a recommendation.

While the consumer product reviewing outlet praised the Model 3's brisk acceleration and impressive range — upwards of 350 miles on a single electric charge — testers were particularly critical of the vehicle's long stopping distances from 60 mph and how all functions must be accessed via one centrally-mounted touchscreen.

The sour assessment comes as Tesla races to ramp up production of the Model 3, which is considered vital to the company's financial health. CEO Elon Musk has vowed to double Model 3 production to 5,000 vehicles a week by July.

Musk's annual target of 500,000 cars — or about five times its current Model S and Model X production — would help make Tesla more of a mainstream automaker and bring the company more in line with its lofty $48 billion market cap.

Reviews of the Model 3 hold particular sway because the car is not readily available for road tests at Tesla stores, given that any cars that are finished are earmarked for some of the 400,000 people who put down $1,000 deposits.

Elon Musk said in a series of tweets that Tesla will launch a new, powerful and feature-packed version of its new Model 3. Will the announcement cool down upset investors?

Aside from renting a Model 3 from peer-to-peer sites such as Turo or borrowing one from a friend, third-party assessments of the car' are all most prospective buyers can rely on for insights.

"A less-than-complimentary report from a mainstream consumer site (means) I’m doubtful we’ll see Tesla make the jump to high-volume automaker anytime soon," said Karl Brauer, executive publisher of Cox Automotive.

In its review, Consumer Reports noted that the Model 3's stopping distance of 152 feet from 60 mph "was far worse than any contemporary car we've tested and about 7 feet longer than the stopping distance of a Ford F-150 full-sized pickup."

Consumer Reports said its first stop from 60 mph was done in 130 feet, but when it could not repeat that performance after numerous tries, it secured a second, privately owned Model 3 to repeat the test. But it got the same, long results.

Tesla issued a statement to USA TODAY saying that the company's own tests yielded stopping average distances of 133 feet, and added that variables such as road surface and outside temperature can have an impact on such testing. The company also noted that it often improves its cars' capabilities through over the air software upgrades.

Tesla has had a hot and cold relationship with Consumer Reports. The outlet has both praised its vehicles (in 2015 it noted that the Model S was so good it broke the company's rating system) and been stingingly critical (not much later it warned readers that the Model S might not be that reliable).

In reviewing the Model 3, Consumer Reports testers were wowed by the electric car's acceleration of 5.3 seconds to 60 mph, and compared its handling to that of a nimble Porsche 917 Boxster.

But it had stern words about the Model 3's unconventional dashboard, which relies on a central screen to perform functions big and small, from activating Autopilot to adjusting mirrors. The review said that asking a driver to perform such functions this way results in eyes straying from the road and at least one hand coming off the wheel.

What's more, Consumer Reports said the Model 3's "stiff ride, unsupportive rear seat and excessive wind noise at highway speeds also hurt its road-test score."

In USA TODAY's January road test of a Model 3 rented through Turo, we found that the vehicle's acceleration and fit and finish impressed, while the car's adjustable regenerative braking system helped slow the car quickly on city streets simply by lifting off the accelerator pedal. But that is not the same as slamming on the brakes at 60 mph.

Tesla announced Model that Model 3 sedans can now be ordered with a few more options, which now more than doubles the $35,000 base model price first advertised.

For that sum, you would get a low frills car with a smaller battery and rear wheel drive. Adding optional all-wheel-drive to a bigger battery, two electric motors and a nicer interior boost the total to $78,000. Musk said recently that financial reasons are driving the decision to wait on production of the lower cost, and lower margin, Model 3.

News of a high-margin focus made Tesla stock jump 6% over the weekend. The Consumer Reports critique did not seem to impact shares Monday, which were up nearly 3% at $284.

