Tesla has been treading dangerous waters recently, with CEO Elon Musk asking for refunds from some suppliers to help the company turn a profit.

Now, to help stay afloat, Tesla turned to new merchandise: limited-edition surfboards.

Tesla offered the boards at $1,500 a pop for customers starting Saturday. But with only 200 surfboards available, the product sold out by Sunday afternoon.

Hopeful consumers will now have to try their luck on eBay, where they will have to pay a premium: the surfboards are selling from $2,000 to $5,000 there.

More: Tesla to suppliers: We want our money back

More: People are leasing their Teslas to strangers

More: Want Tesla's new solar products? You'll need to wait as Elon Musk's vision takes a backseat to Model 3

According to Tesla’s website, the company’s design studio worked in “collaboration with Lost Surfboards and Matt ‘Mayhem’ Biolos, surfboard shaper for World Surf League Championship athletes.”

Tesla stated the surfboard has a mix of the “same high-quality matte and gloss finishes used on all our cars,” and its Model S, X and 3 cars can accommodate the surfboard inside or outside the vehicle. The boards will take 2-10 weeks to deliver.

This move is not Tesla’s first foray into merchandise. The company sells hats, shirts and rideable miniature cars for kids. Additionally, Musk’s Boring Company sold flamethrowers in February of this year. Those sold out in just five days.

Follow USA TODAY intern Ben Tobin on Twitter: @TobinBen

A limited-edition surfboard from Tesla.

Tesla

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com