The 20 most popular things our readers bought on Amazon in July

Happy August! At the beginning of each month, we like to look back at all the products our readers have purchased during the previous month. It’s always fun to see what was the most popular, and because of Amazon Prime Day in mid July, our readers bought an exceptionally wide array of items last month. Some of the best cooking and tech products were at their lowest prices during this crazy sale, so it’s no surprise they made the list, but others were just great deals on fun items.

Even though Prime Day has come and gone, these are still great products to invest in and some of them are still at a pretty good price. So whether you want to invest in that cult-favorite kitchen gadget (cough Instant Pot cough) or just want an inexpensive, wacky product, here are the 20 most popular things our readers bought on Amazon in July.

1. The cult favorite Instant Pot

Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

The Instant Pot was at an all-time low price on Prime Day and it sold out twice, so we’re not shocked that it's at the top of our list. It probably won’t be back to a sale price under $60 anytime soon, but it still might be worth the buy if you want an easy way to cook more at home. We love this product because it has all the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, and rice cooker, so you can do all your cooking in one place—and fast.

Get the Instant Pot DUO 6 Qt 7-in-1 for $99.95

2. A streaming stick for binge-watching

Amazon Fire TV Stick

With a great deal on the Amazon Fire TV Stick on Prime Day, our readers went nuts. It may not be our top pick for streaming devices, but it’s on the lower-end cost-wise and has a button for Alexa built in to the remote, which we think is pretty neat.

Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick for $39.99

3. An inexpensive wireless charging pad

RAVPower Wireless Charging Pad

We had an exclusive discount code that made this inexpensive wireless charging pad even cheaper on Prime Day. The code no longer works, but at only $10, this simple charger is still a great bargain for your office, kitchen, living room, and bedroom.

Get the RAVPower Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $9.99

4. A DNA testing kit to find your health and heritage

23andMe DNA Testing Kit

DNA testing kits are cool and all, but they’re even better when they’re on sale. People love this one from 23andMe because it not only shows you your heritage, but it also gives you information on how your DNA affects your health. The kit is no longer at its lowest price, but it’s still selling for less than its original market price.

Get the 23andMe DNA Test Health + Ancestry for $138.99

5. Unlimited music to jam out to

Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon ran an insane Prime Day deal where you could get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99. Although this deal is no longer available, the service is still worth it if you have an Echo device or just want to stream music. And it's $2/month less if you're a Prime member too.

Get Amazon Music Unlimited for $9.99/month ($7.99/month for Prime members)

6. An electric toothbrush your dentist is proud of

Our readers liked the white color, but this guy loves brushing with his black toothbrush.

We call this electric toothbrush from Philips the BMW of toothbrushes—it’s that good. It was at an insanely low price on Prime Day, but unfortunately it’s pretty pricey again (hence the nickname). If you are willing to invest the money, this is a great choice for those us who want to improve our dental health.

Get the Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $162.30

7. One of our favorite car chargers

Maxboost Car Charger

I think car chargers are essential for road trips, and our readers agree. After we tested a number of leading car chargers this one from Maxboost was our runner-up because it charged smartphones the fastest. It was on sale for just under $8 for a while this month, but at $10, you might as well still get it.

Get the Maxboost Car Charger for $8.38

8. The best affordable meat thermometer

Habor Meat Thermometer

It’s still the season of grilling, and if you don’t want to cut into an undercooked or overcooked slice of meat, you’re going to want a meat thermometer. The Habor Instant Read Meat Thermometer is our favorite affordable meat thermometer because it was just as accurate as some of the more expensive models. Although it's not on sale right now, at less than $10, we think it's still worth the buy.

Get the Habor Instant Read Meat Thermometer for $9.49

9. Strips for whiter teeth

Crest 3D Whitestrips

White Strips aren’t usually a must-buy for most shoppers, but when they’re on sale the prospect of a brighter smile is hard to resist—and that’s exactly what our readers thought during Prime Day. This pack from Crest claims to whiten your teeth after 20 days and may even remove or reduce yellow stains on your teeth.

Get the Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips for $43.99

10. A mini Amazon smart speaker

Echo Dot

The Echo Dot is one of my favorite Echo devices. It’s tiny and the cheapest, which makes it perfect for a small apartment. I use it to ask Alexa about the weather, get the news each morning, and to set timers for my laundry.

Get the Echo Dot (2nd Generation) for $49.99

11. The best multicooker we’ve ever tested

Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker

Instant Pot may be a household name, but after testing electric multi-cookers, we found that this one from Crock-Pot actually bested it. Bonus: It’s $30 cheaper than the Instant Pot.

Get the Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker for $69

12. An Echo that’s perfect in the kitchen

Amazon Echo Show

The Echo Show was at its lowest price ever during Prime Day. The sale is no longer available, but the Show is still a great buy to add a smart speaker to your home, especially in the kitchen. The large screen allows you to sing along to lyrics, see recipes, and check on the timer you’ve set handsfree while cooking.

Get the Amazon Echo Show for $229.99

13. A straw that will filter your water

LifeStraw

This was one of the more unique items on our list this month. The LifeStraw was $5 off on Prime Day and people were pretty interested in it. This drinking device claims to remove bacteria and parasites from the water, allowing you to have a clean drink when you’re camping, hiking, or in an emergency situation.

Get the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $14.99

14. Our favorite electric toothbrush

Oral-B Pro 3000 Electric Toothbrush

We were so excited when our favorite electric toothbrush was on sale. We loved this brush because it has three cleaning modes that vary in intensity and duration and it has a round brush head to get every corner of your mouth. Plus, it's also much more affordable than the Philips BMW.

Get the Oral-B Pro 3000 Electric Toothbrush for $76.99

15. An indoor security camera for when you’re away

Amazon Cloud Cam

Indoor security cameras are great for when you want to keep an eye on things while you're on vacation or to see if the cat’s okay while you’re at work. The Amazon Cloud Cam isn’t our favorite indoor security camera, but it's still totally fine, and plenty of people bought it when it was on sale on Prime Day.

Get the Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera for $119.99

16. An air purifier so you can finally breathe

hOmeLabs Air Purifier

We’ve haven’t tested the hOmeLabs Air Purifier, but our readers went for it when it was on sale on Prime Day. It claims to remove 99% of air impurities with HEPA technology, which may be perfect for those with constant stuffy noses.

Get the hOmeLabs 3 in 1 Ionic Air Purifier with HEPA Filter for $24.99

17. A micro SD card for extra storage

Sandisk 64GB Micro SD Card

You never know when you could use more storage for your smartphone, camera, or Nintendo Switch, so when an SD card is on sale, you might as well stock up. SanDisk is the top name in memory cards and right now, it’s still at one of its lowest prices.

Get the SanDisk Ultra 64GB Micro SD Card for $17.95

18. A faster streaming device

Amazon Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD

Another Amazon streaming device was on sale during Prime Day: The Fire TV. It has better 4K/HDR support and speed than the Fire TV Stick, has Alexa built in to the remote, and is a decent alternative to the Roku streaming devices.

Get the Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD for $69.99

19. The best affordable hair dryer

Revlon Hair Dryer

The Revlon 1875W Infrared Hair Dryer is the best affordable hair dryer we’ve ever tested because it works just as well as more expensive models at a fraction of the price. When it’s on sale, our readers tend to go crazy for it, but even at its full price, we think it’s still a great value for a solid hair dryer.

Get the Revlon 1875W Infrared Hair Dryer for $16.69

20. A fun floatie for the pool

Intex Unicorn Inflatable Ride-On Pool Float

There were a bunch of fun pool floats on sale during Prime Day, but people liked this unicorn one the best. Although it’s no longer on sale, it still might be the best $20 you’ve ever spent and will seriously upgrade your summer Instagrams.

Get the Intex Unicorn Inflatable Ride-On Pool Float for $18.99

