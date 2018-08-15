The brands, hotel rooms of AccorHotels, by the numbers

This is the Mama Shelter Los Angeles.

AccorHotels

AccorHotels began with two friends.

Paul Dubrule and Gérard Pélisson opened their first Novotel in 1967 in France.

More than 50 years later, AccorHotels has over 4,300 properties in 100 countries.

Since then, the company has made strategic partnerships with companies such as Qatar Airways, which allows them to offer their customers reciprocal loyalty program benefits.

In recent years, it has grown by acquiring other hotel chains, such as its purchase of Fairmont, Raffles and Swissotels in 2016.

The company now has brands such as the high-end Sofitel and the boutique and hip 25hours. Here’s a look at their numbers as of July:

Headquarters: Paris

CEO: Sebastien Bazin

Locations: 100 countries

Number of hotels: More than 4,400 hotels, resorts and residences

Number of room: More than 620,000 rooms

Frequent guest program name: Le Club AccorHotels

International brands:

Brands by the numbers (number of hotels)

Raffles Hotels & Resorts: 12

Orient Express: Will have a collection of 10 properties by 2025

Banyan Tree: 23

Sofitel Legend: 5

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts: 76

SO/ Hotels & Resorts: 5

Sofitel Hotels & Resorts: 126

Rixos Hotels: 22

MGallery by Sofitel: 91

Pullman Hotels & Resorts: 121

Swissôtel Hotels & Resorts: 31

Angsana: 13

25hours Hotels: 10

Novotel Hotels, Suites & Resorts: 496

Mercure Hotels: 779

Adagio Aparthotel: 105

MamaShelter: 7

ibis Hotels: 1,137

ibis Styles Hotels: 442

ibis Budget Hotels: 588

JO&JOE: 2

Regional brands:

Grand Mercure Hotels & Resorts: 48

The Sebel: 25

hotelF1: 170

Art Series Hotels: 7

Peppers Retreats, Resorts & Hotels: 49

Mantra Hotels, Resorts & Apartments: 63

Breakfree Hotels, Resorts & Apartments: 20

