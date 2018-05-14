Clean and charge with today's deals.

EcoVacs / Anker

It's just the start of the week, but I'm already thinking about the weekend. To distract myself from the fact that it's only Tuesday I'm doing some window shopping—on my computer, and nothing makes me happier than snagging a good deal while I do so. Right now, Amazon is offering great deals and price drops on some of our favorite products that will make life a little bit easier.

1. A smart robot vacuum for under $180

"Alexa, tell Deebot to clean."

EcoVacs

Vacuuming every day is the worst, but if you want constantly clean floors that's what you've got to do. Or do you? Robot vacuums keep your floors tidy in between deep cleanings and the Ecovacs Deebot N79S is one of the smartest bots you can buy. Not only can you get it running with an app on your phone, but you can take your laziness to the next step with Alexa compatibility. We tested its predecessor, the N79, and found that it got the job done, but took longer than average to finish its cleaning cycle and struggled with high-pile carpet. This updated model can be controlled from any Echo smart speaker, has improved suction, and a longer battery life.

Right now, you can add this robot vacuum to your cleaning family for under $180, which is one of the lowest prices we've seen all year. Higher end robot vacuums from the likes of LG and iRobot can cost well over $600, but this affordable alternative can get the job done at a fraction of the cost.

Get the Ecovacs Deebot N79S for $179.98 and save $70 with the code "U43X35IY"

2. A wireless charging pad at a low price

Charge fast and wirelessly.

Anker

We all need to charge our phones (sometimes multiple times a day), so why not make it easier with a cord-free charging pad. This one from Anker charges the latest iPhones and Samsung flagships up to 10% faster than other 5W charging pad. Right now, it's 35% off when you use the code "ANKER258." Plus, it can even charge through cases and has temperature control so your phone won't overheat.

Get the Anker PowerPort Wireless Charger Pad for $12.99 and save $8 with the code "ANKER258"

3. A power washer to scrub your patios

Grime doesn't stand a chance.

Generac

With pollen and dirt stuck to your home and patio, you're going to want a power washer to scrub it all off before the summer season starts. This one from Generac makes tackling a variety of power washing tasks easier by offering adjustable pressure. Plus, it delivers 3100 PSI, has a 1/2 gallon detergent tank, and 25-foot high-pressure hose to reach those tough places. Right now, you can get it for more than $100 off at Amazon for today only.

Get the Generac OneWash Gas Powered Pressure Washer for $294.60 and save $134.40

4. A massive memory card at a massive discount

Never run out of storage again.

SanDisk

Are you switching between a bunch of low-memory micro SD cards to save your camera footage or your Nintendo Switch games or all your freemium apps? You might want to invest in micro SD card, so you never have to worry about running out of space again. Right now, you can get a 400GB SanDisk Ultra Micro SD card for $160, more than $100 off the regular $250 price and the lowest price we've ever seen. If that's too much storage for you, Amazon is also offering discounts on other SanDisk products for all your tech storage needs.

Get the SanDisk Ultra 400GB Micro SD Card for $159.99 and save $90

5. A compact portable charge for juice on-the-go

Whether you're at a concert or just out and about, running out of phone battery is the worst and can even be dangerous if you've lost the pack. Thankfully, this portable charger from Anker is small enough to carry in a purse or pocket and will charge your phone fast with PowerIQ technology. It has enough juice to charge your iPhone 7 up to two times and is four times faster than a computer USB port, making it perfect for a quick boost of power.

Get the Anker Astro Pocket Size Portable Charger for $12.99 and save $4

