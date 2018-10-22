Save on helpful products with today's deals.

You're here! That means you either love finding a good deal or maybe just need a mindless distraction from work. Either way, we're here to help. We don't just show you the first handful of sales we see when we log in to Amazon. Anyone can do that! What we do, instead, is dive deep into Amazon, hunting for sales on products and services we know for sure are worth your hard-earned money. Why? Because we've all gone to buy something online that sounds perfect only to have it turn up broken, be 5 times smaller than expected, or just not do what it promised. No one deserves that, so we use our in-house expertise, hands-on experience, and deal-hunting skills to sort out which sales are actually worth your time.

So far, these are the top 5 deals of the week. But we will be updating this post every morning to ensure you're seeing the latest and greatest offers as they come and go. Be sure to check back every morning to see what's new!

1. The best electric kettle at its lowest price

For thee fastest cup of tea.

Reviewed / Kyle Looney

There's nothing better in the fall than warming up with a blanket and hot cup of tea. Instead waiting 10 minutes for the kettle to boil, you should get an electric kettle instead. These gadgets boil water faster and you can choose the exact temperature you want it at for specific teas and coffees. This one from Cuisinart is the best one we've ever tested because it beeps when it's ready, it has multiple preset temperature options, the viewing window lights up so you can see how much water is there. Usually this fancy kettle with cost you $90, but right now you can get it for $30 off, which is also the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Cuisinart PerfecTemp 1.7 Liter Electric Kettle on Amazon for $60.83 (Save $27.46)

2. Our favorite cookware set in copper

This may be the prettiest cookware set out there.

Cuisinart

There's sometime about copper that elevates cookware. It's classy and helps your kitchen stand out from the rest. This copper cookware set from Cuisinart is a version of the best cookware set we've ever tested. We loved this model because it came with all the pots and pans you really need and offered great performance. The only difference is that the copper exterior of these pans heats and cools more quickly for precise temperature control. Right now, you can get an 8-piece set for it's lowest price.

Get the Cuisinart TCP-8 Cookware Set, 8-Piece Copper Tri-Ply for $199.99 (Save $100.01)

3. Extra storage with SD cards

Upgrade your storage.

SanDisk

As part of Amazon's Deals of the Day, SanDisk is offering great discounts on various storage products including flash drives, external hard drives, and SD cards, which are from the brand that makes the best SD cards we've ever tested, so we know you'll love them. They're perfect for having extra storage on you cameras or when you're recording video for a class project. Right now, you can get the 64GB and the 128GB SD cards for their lowest price, making it a great time to stock up on external storage for all your devices..

4. A car charger for your next road trip

Charge your phone in a jiffy.

Anker

En route to the big Thanksgiving dinner you don't want to risk your phone running out of battery when you're in the car. You rely on that thing for navigation, music, and scrolling through social media later in the day to avoid your family. Don't risk a low battery by being prepared with a solid car charger. This one from Anker has fast charging capabilities that will bring your battery from 0 to 80% in just 35 minutes and two ports so you change multiple phones at once.

Get the Anker PowerDrive Speed 2 Car Charger for $16.99 with the code "ANKER225" (Save $3)

5. The best affordable pillows are back on sale

What's better than falling asleep on a never-before-used pillow? Saving money on said pillow!

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Your pillows are one of those things you don't think about replacing, but if you can't remember when you bought them, it's probably time to swap them for a new set. Our favorite affordable bed pillows, typically $40 for a set of two, were on sale this weekend for $27 until they went out of stock. They're back again, and still discounted. While this is a few bucks more than this weekend's sale, $31 for two comfortable pillows that don't need to be fluffed constantly is a fantastic deal. Whether you want to replace your pillows on a budget, add more pillows to your growing collection, or have new ones ready for your holiday guests, this is your chance.

Get the Sleep Restoration Gel Bed Pillow 2-Pack for $30.99 (Save $9)

