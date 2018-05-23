Some of our favorite gadgets are apart of today's deals.

Fujifilm / Reviewed

Yesterday I thought it was Wednesday, and today I wish it was Thursday and one day closer to the long weekend. But, alas it's not. To calm my woes, I decided to do some online shopping and I was happy to find some amazing deals at Amazon on some of our favorite products that are perfect for summer vacation. From taking photos with an instant camera to lounging by the pool with a Kindle, you're going to want these deals for the summer and luckily you won't break the bank buying them.

1. Our favorite instant film camera

Snap pics with instant gratification.

Fujifilm

There's no better way to capture your summer memories than on instant film. Not only does it give a vintage aesthetic, but you can also write down captions and dates on each photo so you'll never forget what went down. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 is the best affordable instant film camera we've ever tested because it's easy to use, comes in five fun colors, and is at a reasonable price. Right now, you can get it for one of its lowest prices in all the colors.

Get the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 for $56 and save $13

2. The best Kindle we've ever tested

Have an entire library with you on-the-go.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Reading is one of my favorite summer past times while on vacation. I never seem to have the time to read unless I'm isolated on the beach and instead taking a bunch of books with me, I choose to bring along a digital library. Right now, the best Kindle we've ever tested is $30 less than usual for today only. We love the Paperwhite because it has features like the ability to read in direct sunlight and a super long-lasting battery with affordability, compared to the others with more bells and whistles.

Get the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $89.99 and save $30

3. The best wireless charger for your smartphone

Charge your phone—no wires required.

Reviewed / TJ Donegan

If your phone has wireless charging capabilities, why don't you have a wireless charger yet? This one from Samsung is our favorite fast wireless charging pad because it works for Samsung Galaxy phones and the latest iPhone models and has a rubberized ring that keeps your smartphone from slipping off the pad. The only issue we had is that you need to make sure the wall adapter you use to plug this in also supports fast charging. Right now, it's at the lowest price of the year, and now you can listen to music on your iPhone while it charges.

Get the Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Pad for $28.96 and save $10.10

4. A rotary tool kit for quick fixes

A tool for woodworking projects and more.

Dremel

Everyone needs a nice summer craft or hobby project, and a rotary tool will help you with all your precision needs. The Dremel 3000 rotary tool kit for beginners comes with a ton of attachments that allow you to sand, grind, and cut with ease between 5,000 to 32,000 RPM. Right now, it's at the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon for today only.

Get the Dremel 3000 Rotary Tool Kit for $44.98 and save $24.92

5. A wall charger for all your devices

We have a ton of devices, so why not charge them all in the same place? This USB wall charger from Anker has four ports that pump out 43.5W of power, meaning you can plug in your phone, your tablet, your fitness tracker, another phone, and your e-reader all at once. The ports also use Anker's PowerIQ and VoltageBoost for quick charging, so you can juice up your devices in a jiffy.

Get the Anker Quick Charge 4-Port USB Wall Charger for $21.99 and save $6

