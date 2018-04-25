Today's deals are great for your home needs.

Bissell / Instant Pot

One of the best feelings in the world, arguably, is waking up to a good sale. Whether it's an email from your favorite retailer or snooping around for great products on the internet. This morning when I checked Amazon, I found so many amazing deals on things I actually want like the Instant Pot and a DNA kit. It was truly a blessing. I couldn't keep these incredible deals for myself, so I'm sharing the best ones I found with you.

1. Three Instant Pots for your multi-cooking needs

One gadget for all your cooking needs.

Instant Pot

The Instant Pot has quickly become a cult favorite kitchen gadget because it's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and more, meaning you can basically cook anything in it—and fast. Right now, you can get the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3 Quart 7-in-1 for the best price we've ever seen. Although it's smaller than the most popular Instant Pot, the Duo60 6-quart 7-in-1 ($99.95), the Mini is perfect for small batches, if you're just cooking for one, or have limited storage space. Two models of the Instant Pot Ultra, the upgraded version of the Duo, also have a slight price drop if you need something bigger.

2. A ton of DNA kits for DNA Day

What are you, really?

AncestryDNA

Today is DNA Day, a totally real holiday that celebrates the discovery of DNA and what makes us, us down to the biological level. In celebration, basically every popular DNA kit, from the likes of AncestryDNA, 23andMe, and National Geographic, is on sale on Amazon right now. Each one varies slightly, but they all give you a chance to explore your actual heritage and see if you have any long-lost relatives. Plus, some even tell you about your genetic health, your relationship to migration patterns from Africa, or even work for your dog. Too cool.

3. The best affordable vacuum cleaner

Spring cleaning is waiting.

Bissell

Spring (cleaning) is in the air, and you're going to want a solid vacuum cleaner to suck up all the dirt, dust, and grime that has accumulated all winter. The Bissell CleanView is the best affordable vacuum cleaner we've ever tested because it gets the job done, performs well for its price point, and has a good number of useful accessories. Right now, it's even more affordable with this sale at Amazon that's going on today only.

Get the Bissell CleanView for $80.99 and save $39

4. An amazing fitness tracker at a great price

Track your steps in an affordable way.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Wearing a trendy fitness band on your wrist is a great way to track your steps and encourage healthy behaviors. This one from Garmin won our best affordable fitness tracker award because it doesn't require an app, it's easy to use, and the battery lasts for an entire year. Although it's not as fancy as other fitness trackers, it tracks your basic stats and is relatively inexpensive. Right now, it's at its lowest prices of the year on Amazon.

Get the Garmin vívofit for $48.52 and save $4

5. A green tea mattress with lots of great reviews

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Sleep is important. But, honestly, it can be hard to get a good night's rest, especially if you're still sleeping on that old mattress from college. This 12-inch mattress from Zinus has memory foam, is super comfortable, and is made with green tea to assure freshness. Plus, it has over 17,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.2 star rating (out of 5). Right now, it's at an incredibly low price for anyone who's needs to switch out their mattress to or update their guest room.

Get the Queen Zinus Memory Foam Green Tea Mattress for $189 and save $100

