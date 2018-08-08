For many, Black Friday means shopping for deals, but beer lovers are more likely to be on the hunt for Goose Island's Bourbon County Brand stout beers, released annually nationwide on the day after Thanksgiving.

This year, the Chicago-based brewery will release eight different stout variants, including two newcomers: Bourbon County Brand Midnight Orange Stout, 14.9 percent ABV with orange peel and chocolate added to the standard inky stout, and Bourbon County Brand Wheatwine, both aged in four-plus-year-old Heaven Hill Bourbon barrels.

In addition to those beers, Goose Island will release the original Bourbon County Brand Stout: Reserve Bourbon County Brand Stout, aged in 12-year old Elijah Craig Barrel Proof bourbon barrels; Proprietor's Bourbon County Brand Stout, made with dark chocolate and two types of cocoa nibs — a Chicago exclusive release; Bourbon County Brand Vanilla Stout, made with Madagascar vanilla beans; Bourbon County Brand Bramble Rye Stout, aged in rye whiskey barrels with raspberry and blackberry juice and puree added; and Bourbon County Brand Coffee Barleywine, made with Guatemalan coffee beans.

The brewery's fabled Bourbon County Brand Stout beers were among the reasons Anheuser-Busch acquired the Chicago-based brewery in 2011. Since then, the brewery has added production and storage capacity to allow it to make more of the much sought-after stouts, usually premium-priced at $10 and up.

“I’m excited. We’ve got more bourbon county variants than ever before. Our brewers invest a ton of creativity, energy and time in making these beers," said Todd Ahsmann, president of Goose Island Brewing Company. "This year we also invested in new equipment at our Chicago barrel warehouse to help the brewers get more of the beers out there for drinkers to enjoy.”

In the Chicago area and across the country, followers of the one-time cult beer brand line up for a chance to buy a bottle or two of Goose Island's revered stouts. Despite the increased capacity, each market may have differing quantities, so those in search of the beers will want to check with local retailers.

Bourbon County Brand Stout Midnight Orange is among the eight BCBS stouts that Goose Island Brewing Co. is scheduled to release on Black Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.

Goose Island Beer Co.

Oscar Sanchez, who has been a brewer at Goose Island for the past two years, said he got the idea for the Bourbon County Brand Stout Midnight Orange variant after drinking a tasty orange mocha recently in Mexico. He teamed with Paul Lievens, one of Goose's quality assurance analysts, to create the beer.

“At Goose Island we’ve been toying with the idea of using citrus notes with Bourbon County for a number of years," Sanchez said. "This year I feel like Paul and I made a damn fine beer – it’s an amazing, balanced, stout featuring a rich chocolate flavor with added complexity from Spanish Orange zest.”

With overall U.S. beer sales flat – and sales from some of Goose Island's more mainstream beers down – the Bourbon County stouts provide "the halo effect that is really important to the rest of the Goose Island portfolio," said Josh Noel, a beer writer at the Chicago Tribune and author of "Barrel-Aged Stout and Selling Out: Goose Island, Anheuser-Busch, and How Craft Beer Became Big Business."

While some craft beer lovers were saddened by the sale of Goose Island to Anheuser-Busch, the brewery has been able to expand its barrel-aged stout production and experimentation.

"They definitely make more than they did at the time than did at the time of the sale," Noel said. "They are able to make more Bourbon County and other higher-end beers, that’s for sure."

