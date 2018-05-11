Severe thunderstorms are firing up in the southern U.S. Monday evening as the region braces for what could be a rough night for weather.

Tornadoes have been spotted on the ground in Louisiana, the Weather Channel said, but no injuries or damage have been reported yet.

Portions of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi weather were under a tornado watch late Monday, meaning conditions were ripe for tornadoes to form.

The Storm Prediction Center said a weather system moving out of eastern Arkansas late Monday will spread into the Southeast during the overnight hours into Tuesday. Strong winds, large hail and tornadoes are all possible.

Video coming out of Natchitoches parish where a tornado was confirmed. @KSLA is sending a team to survey damage



— Kalie Pluchel (@KaliePluchelWX) November 5, 2018

In addition to severe thunderstorms, heavy rain could lead to flash flooding in the Tennessee and Ohio valleys into early Tuesday.

Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee and Huntsville in Alabama are some of the big cities that could see severe weather. In all, over 5 million Americans are in the path of severe weather overnight, the Storm Prediction Center said.

More severe storms could rattle the Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday, Election Day.

