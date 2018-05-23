A piece of exercise equipment lies partially submerged Monday, May 21, 2018, in Hollywood, Fla. Rainy season hit South Florida with full force over the weekend, with more rain forecast for the Memorial Day weekend.

Wilfredo Lee, AP

The unofficial kickoff to summer could have an unwelcome visitor this weekend.

For folks along the Gulf Coast and in the Southeast, a damp and dreary Memorial Day weekend is forecast, thanks to a slow-moving weather system that could become a tropical depression or storm.

There's a 60% chance the system will become a tropical depression this weekend over the eastern or central Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday. If the depression's wind speeds reach 39 mph, it would become the season's first named storm and would be called Alberto.

The system, currently located east of the Yucatan Peninsula in the Caribbean Sea, will slowly move north into the Gulf of Mexico and would approach land by late Saturday, according to the hurricane center.

The projected paths of this system range from Louisiana to the west coast of Florida.

800 AM: new Special Tropical Weather Outlook issued- There is a 60% chance of a subtropical or tropical depression forming in the central or eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Heavy rain is the main threat for now. Full details: https://t.co/m9946DoYYi pic.twitter.com/EsjEYTvtiP — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) May 23, 2018

Locally heavy rainfall is possible in western Cuba, the Cayman Islands and much of Florida during the next several days.

AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Kottlowski said that "regardless of tropical or non-tropical development, this system will continue to produce heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding over parts of Florida and the Deep South and southeastern U.S. during the next several days."

Weather.us meteorologist Ryan Maue said to "prepare for a lot of rainfall all along the Gulf Coast beaches this weekend. Friday-Monday will be very wet. All 4 days will see substantial amounts." He also warned that "a disorganized, slow-moving weak tropical low, depression or low-end storm can cause catastrophic flooding."

As much as 7 inches of rain is possible in south Florida, where some areas had more than 17 inches of rain last weekend, the National Weather Service said.

In fact, so far this month, many locations in the Florida peninsula have had one of their top 10 wettest Mays on record, according to the Southeast Regional Climate Center.

The Florida governor's office said it was monitoring the system and encouraged Floridians to prepare "for significant rain and possible flooding."

The office said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission was pre-positioning the agency's high-water vehicles for rapid deployment if needed.

Rain from the system will slowly invade the mid-Atlantic and Northeast through the weekend, with Monday, Memorial Day, looking to be the wettest day, AccuWeather said.

Some showers and thunderstorms from a separate weather system are also possible in the Northwest and northern Rockies through the weekend.

Most of the central U.S. will enjoy warm, dry weather, AccuWeather said.

Contributing: Melissa Nelson Gabriel, the Pensacola News-Journal

Tropical downpours will inundate the southeastern United States this Memorial Day weekend, causing travel disruptions and enhancing the risk for flash flooding, as the potential for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico increases: https://t.co/zipzAGHZRM pic.twitter.com/wJxRs40ZSu — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) May 23, 2018

