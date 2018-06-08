WASHINGTON – Members of the Russian Federation plan to visit the U.S. Capitol for the first time in almost three years, at the invitation of Sen. Rand Paul.

The Kentucky Republican announced Monday that Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, had agreed to send a delegation to Washington to discuss nuclear non-proliferation and combating terrorism.  Paul met with Kosachev for an hour on Monday morning. 

Paul called the meeting an "important next step."

"Engagement is vital to our national security and peace around the world," he said.

Spokesmen for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., did not immediately return a request for comment on the announcement. But both GOP leaders have pushed back against inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Capitol, following President Donald Trump saying he planned to invite the Russian to Washington.

“That’s something we reserve for our allies," Ryan told reporters in July. 

Paul, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has been one of the few voices from either party urging the United States to engage Russia despite the intelligence community concluding that Russians hacked Democratic officials and pushed fake news to help Trump win in 2016 and are likely to do it again during this year's midterms.

Trump appeared to accept Putin’s denials about election interference during a news conference with the Russian president last month. Paul was one of the few Republicans who defended the president in the resulting backlash.

Last week, Trump and his top advisers contradicted each other repeatedly over Russian meddling.

